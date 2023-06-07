260
ESG Charities Donates $30,000 to Gulf Coast Children's Advocacy Center

Eastern Shipbuilding Group, Inc.

Jun 7, 2023

[By: Eastern Shipbuilding Group]

On Saturday, May 20th, Eastern Shipbuilding Group, held its 21st annual ESG Freshwater Classic on the Apalachicola River and raised $30,000 to benefit the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center in Panama City, Florida. In total, ESG has donated $150,000 to the children’s organization. To facilitate Eastern’s philanthropic efforts in the community the company has launched a nonprofit, Eastern Shipbuilding Charities, Inc. through which it will hold several charitable events each year.

“We’ve launched Eastern Shipbuilding Charities, Inc, to formalize our philanthropic efforts in service to the community. The fishing tournament is one of several charitable initiatives we conduct each year to give back, and we are looking forward to increasing our impact in the years to come,” said Joey D’Isernia, CEO of Eastern Shipbuilding Group, Inc.

“The team at the Gulf Coast Children's Advocacy Center is grateful for the continued support and generosity of Eastern Shipbuilding Group. The funds raised annually at this amazing event stays local, helps local children and strengthens local families. Together, we are all making a difference for good,” said Lori Allen, Executive Director, Gulf Coast Children's Advocacy Center.

“We would like to thank the sponsors and countless volunteers for their contributions to this event each year. We would also like to thank everyone in Gulf County for their gracious hospitality. These efforts have given us the opportunity to support the community that Eastern Shipbuilding Group calls home,” said England Reeves, ESG Freshwater Classic tournament director.

About the Freshwater Classic: Hosted by Justin Leake of “Chasin the Sun” the friendly competition includes a 2000-gallon live fish display tank, local food vendors, and a chance to win prizes in the charity raffle. Each year, the event draws hundreds of employees, vendors, and local residents to raise funds for local initiatives in the area. This year’s event had a record 630 participants and dozens of sponsors.

Winners of the 21st ESG Freshwater Classic:

Bass Division

1st          Bubba Thorne & Todd Mcglon

2nd         Bayou Metals & CJ Lockamy

3rd          Beier Radio & Jason Bruner

Lunker    Bubba Thorne & Todd Mcglon

Youth      Easton Reeves

 

Panfish Division

1st          Gulf Coast Electric COOP

2nd         Rafael Iguarta & Jamey Guffey

3rd          BCC & Ed Baxley

Lunker    Gulf Coast Electric COOP

Youth      Logan Shiver

 

Catfish Division

1st           Daniel Bronson

2nd          Hank Girardot

3rd          Gulf Coast Electric COOP

Lunker    Daniel Bronson

Youth      Addie Bronson

 

Trashfish

1st           Gulf Coast Electric COOP

 

Thank you to the Sponsors of the 21st ESG Freshwater Classic:

ITW Welding North America

Thompson CAT

H&E rental equipment

Threaded Fasteners

Karl Senner, LLC

Apache Industrial Services

Permanent Workers

Corrosion Control Specialist

Withco metals

Akzo Nobel

Hiller Systems Fire Protection

Marine Interior Systems

Advanced Mechanical Enterprise

Nexair

Beier Radio

Siemens Digital Industries  Software

Gulf Coast Electric Cooperative

Labor One

Mackay

Talon Maritime

Brackley Electrical

Ellsworth Corporation

Southern Pipe & Supply

IMS doors

 

Knights Marine

Waring Oil

BCC

Libra-Plast AS

In-Mar

White Cap

Ring Power

Long Boch

Strom Staffing

Graybar

Phoenix Labor Group

O’Neal Steel

Brownlee Morrow

Hilti

DeWalt

Inktrax

ABANCE (SPAIN)

Green Marine

Evac

Nexans AmerCable

Bayou metals

Ace Hardware - PSJ

Safety Kleen

Duren's Piggly Wiggly

 

