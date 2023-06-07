ESG Charities Donates $30,000 to Gulf Coast Children's Advocacy Center

[By: Eastern Shipbuilding Group]

On Saturday, May 20th, Eastern Shipbuilding Group, held its 21st annual ESG Freshwater Classic on the Apalachicola River and raised $30,000 to benefit the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center in Panama City, Florida. In total, ESG has donated $150,000 to the children’s organization. To facilitate Eastern’s philanthropic efforts in the community the company has launched a nonprofit, Eastern Shipbuilding Charities, Inc. through which it will hold several charitable events each year.

“We’ve launched Eastern Shipbuilding Charities, Inc, to formalize our philanthropic efforts in service to the community. The fishing tournament is one of several charitable initiatives we conduct each year to give back, and we are looking forward to increasing our impact in the years to come,” said Joey D’Isernia, CEO of Eastern Shipbuilding Group, Inc.

“The team at the Gulf Coast Children's Advocacy Center is grateful for the continued support and generosity of Eastern Shipbuilding Group. The funds raised annually at this amazing event stays local, helps local children and strengthens local families. Together, we are all making a difference for good,” said Lori Allen, Executive Director, Gulf Coast Children's Advocacy Center.

“We would like to thank the sponsors and countless volunteers for their contributions to this event each year. We would also like to thank everyone in Gulf County for their gracious hospitality. These efforts have given us the opportunity to support the community that Eastern Shipbuilding Group calls home,” said England Reeves, ESG Freshwater Classic tournament director.

About the Freshwater Classic: Hosted by Justin Leake of “Chasin the Sun” the friendly competition includes a 2000-gallon live fish display tank, local food vendors, and a chance to win prizes in the charity raffle. Each year, the event draws hundreds of employees, vendors, and local residents to raise funds for local initiatives in the area. This year’s event had a record 630 participants and dozens of sponsors.

Winners of the 21st ESG Freshwater Classic:

Bass Division

1st Bubba Thorne & Todd Mcglon

2nd Bayou Metals & CJ Lockamy

3rd Beier Radio & Jason Bruner

Lunker Bubba Thorne & Todd Mcglon

Youth Easton Reeves

Panfish Division

1st Gulf Coast Electric COOP

2nd Rafael Iguarta & Jamey Guffey

3rd BCC & Ed Baxley

Lunker Gulf Coast Electric COOP

Youth Logan Shiver

Catfish Division

1st Daniel Bronson

2nd Hank Girardot

3rd Gulf Coast Electric COOP

Lunker Daniel Bronson

Youth Addie Bronson

Trashfish

1st Gulf Coast Electric COOP

Thank you to the Sponsors of the 21st ESG Freshwater Classic:

ITW Welding North America Thompson CAT H&E rental equipment Threaded Fasteners Karl Senner, LLC Apache Industrial Services Permanent Workers Corrosion Control Specialist Withco metals Akzo Nobel Hiller Systems Fire Protection Marine Interior Systems Advanced Mechanical Enterprise Nexair Beier Radio Siemens Digital Industries Software Gulf Coast Electric Cooperative Labor One Mackay Talon Maritime Brackley Electrical Ellsworth Corporation Southern Pipe & Supply IMS doors Knights Marine Waring Oil BCC Libra-Plast AS In-Mar White Cap Ring Power Long Boch Strom Staffing Graybar Phoenix Labor Group O’Neal Steel Brownlee Morrow Hilti DeWalt Inktrax ABANCE (SPAIN) Green Marine Evac Nexans AmerCable Bayou metals Ace Hardware - PSJ Safety Kleen Duren's Piggly Wiggly

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.