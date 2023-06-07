ESG Charities Donates $30,000 to Gulf Coast Children's Advocacy Center
On Saturday, May 20th, Eastern Shipbuilding Group, held its 21st annual ESG Freshwater Classic on the Apalachicola River and raised $30,000 to benefit the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center in Panama City, Florida. In total, ESG has donated $150,000 to the children’s organization. To facilitate Eastern’s philanthropic efforts in the community the company has launched a nonprofit, Eastern Shipbuilding Charities, Inc. through which it will hold several charitable events each year.
“We’ve launched Eastern Shipbuilding Charities, Inc, to formalize our philanthropic efforts in service to the community. The fishing tournament is one of several charitable initiatives we conduct each year to give back, and we are looking forward to increasing our impact in the years to come,” said Joey D’Isernia, CEO of Eastern Shipbuilding Group, Inc.
“The team at the Gulf Coast Children's Advocacy Center is grateful for the continued support and generosity of Eastern Shipbuilding Group. The funds raised annually at this amazing event stays local, helps local children and strengthens local families. Together, we are all making a difference for good,” said Lori Allen, Executive Director, Gulf Coast Children's Advocacy Center.
“We would like to thank the sponsors and countless volunteers for their contributions to this event each year. We would also like to thank everyone in Gulf County for their gracious hospitality. These efforts have given us the opportunity to support the community that Eastern Shipbuilding Group calls home,” said England Reeves, ESG Freshwater Classic tournament director.
About the Freshwater Classic: Hosted by Justin Leake of “Chasin the Sun” the friendly competition includes a 2000-gallon live fish display tank, local food vendors, and a chance to win prizes in the charity raffle. Each year, the event draws hundreds of employees, vendors, and local residents to raise funds for local initiatives in the area. This year’s event had a record 630 participants and dozens of sponsors.
Winners of the 21st ESG Freshwater Classic:
Bass Division
1st Bubba Thorne & Todd Mcglon
2nd Bayou Metals & CJ Lockamy
3rd Beier Radio & Jason Bruner
Lunker Bubba Thorne & Todd Mcglon
Youth Easton Reeves
Panfish Division
1st Gulf Coast Electric COOP
2nd Rafael Iguarta & Jamey Guffey
3rd BCC & Ed Baxley
Lunker Gulf Coast Electric COOP
Youth Logan Shiver
Catfish Division
1st Daniel Bronson
2nd Hank Girardot
3rd Gulf Coast Electric COOP
Lunker Daniel Bronson
Youth Addie Bronson
Trashfish
1st Gulf Coast Electric COOP
Thank you to the Sponsors of the 21st ESG Freshwater Classic:
ITW Welding North America
Thompson CAT
H&E rental equipment
Threaded Fasteners
Karl Senner, LLC
Apache Industrial Services
Permanent Workers
Corrosion Control Specialist
Withco metals
Akzo Nobel
Hiller Systems Fire Protection
Marine Interior Systems
Advanced Mechanical Enterprise
Nexair
Beier Radio
Siemens Digital Industries Software
Gulf Coast Electric Cooperative
Labor One
Mackay
Talon Maritime
Brackley Electrical
Ellsworth Corporation
Southern Pipe & Supply
IMS doors
Knights Marine
Waring Oil
BCC
Libra-Plast AS
In-Mar
White Cap
Ring Power
Long Boch
Strom Staffing
Graybar
Phoenix Labor Group
O’Neal Steel
Brownlee Morrow
Hilti
DeWalt
Inktrax
ABANCE (SPAIN)
Green Marine
Evac
Nexans AmerCable
Bayou metals
Ace Hardware - PSJ
Safety Kleen
Duren's Piggly Wiggly
