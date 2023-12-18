ERMA FIRST'S Shore Power Connector BLUE CONNECT Approved by Bureau Veritas

[By: ERMA FIRST]

Bureau Veritas (BV), a world leader in testing, inspection and certification, has granted an Approval in Principle to Greek company ERMA FIRST for its BLUE CONNECT system, a high voltage alternative maritime power solution that can be housed in a 40ft container.

ERMA FIRST’s system, which can be housed in a container or provided in a stand-alone configuration, enables most ships to connect with different shore power systems based on their required power. BLUE CONNECT can be plugged into a port’s infrastructure (external connection) and to a vessel’s electrical grid (internal connection).

Connection to shore power will be a requirement for container ships and cruise ships in European ports from 2030 and may be demanded by other customers looking to eliminate or reduce emissions while in port.

The BLUE CONNECT system has been designed for a specific maximum load capacity according to individual vessel specifications and to meet specific port requirements. This provides maximum flexibility for access to shore power while at berth. High voltage shore connection (HVSC) equipment can either be standalone or included in the 40ft container.

Bureau Veritas has confirmed that the BLUE CONNECT HVSC system meets its requirements for safety, including structural integrity of the containerised ‘box’ containing the connection system, allowing the unit to be stored on a ship’s deck and deployed when required.

Athens-based Paillette Palaiologou, Vice President, Marine & Offshore for Bureau Veritas, said: ‘It’s always a pleasure to be able to support innovation – and for us, based here, to support innovation in Greece. Our approval helps enable the rapid application of the BLUE CONNECT solution by providing the confidence that our classification requirements for safety and performance will be met.’

Konstantinos Stampedakis, Co-Founder & Managing Director of ERMA FIRST, said: “We are delighted to receive this Approval in Principle from Bureau Veritas, which confirms that BLUE CONNECT’s safety and operational profile meets the in-principle expectations of the classification society. Developing solutions that not only protect the environment, but also have a positive impact on our customers’ operations has always been a priority for ERMA FIRST.”

Theodosia Digalaki, Technical Product Manager at ERMA FIRST, said: “BLUE CONNECT is a highly advanced shore power solution than can significantly reduce emissions in ports and enhance CII ratings for ships. Throughout the development process, flexibility, reliability and safety were key priorities and we are pleased that the exhaustive approach taken by ERMA FIRST has been recognised by Bureau Veritas through the award of this AiP.”