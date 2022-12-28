Erik Thun Group Launces Super-Efficient Freighter Baltic Crystal

Foto Groot-Obbink

On Thursday December 22, the multi-purpose dry cargo vessel Baltic Crystal was launched on site at the yard in Westerbroek, Netherlands. The naming ceremony was performed by Godmother Mira Olausson accompanied by the managements of Erik Thun Group, MF Shipping Group B.V. and Scheepswerf Ferus Smit B.V.

Baltic Crystal and her sister vessel Nordic Crystal (delivered in May 2022) are a further evolvement of Erik Thun’s existing fleet. Focus on efficiency, environmental care and customers’ needs has been essential when developing the new vessels.

Erik Thun Group has a proud history of designing and developing energy efficient vessels. They are built to the absolute latest design meeting and often exceeding existing and forthcoming regulations.

Reduced fuel consumption, an increased cargo intake, less exhaust emissions and lowered noise levels are a few examples of their trademarks and our goal is that every new vessel shall be more efficient than the last one. The new-buildings are equipped with a frequency converter for versatile shore power connection and a Dynamic Drive system.

”We have always had a high focus on resource efficiency translating into modern environmental care. It is a challenge to build vessels fit for the future but our long experience in the business paired with our vision to be a sustainable Swedish partner over generations, gives us a good basis for continual improvement and innovative design” says Henrik Källsson, Deputy Managing Director at Erik Thun AB.

