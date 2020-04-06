Eric Dehouck Joins GTT as Deputy CEO

By The Maritime Executive 04-06-2020 10:11:48

Eric Dehouck joins GTT as deputy CEO. He will strengthen the executive team to support the acceleration of the company’s development and will assist Philippe Berterottière in his responsibilities as Chairman and CEO of GTT. Eric Dehouck brings to GTT his experience in management, in international business development, as an investor in technology and service companies, and as a Head of Research and Innovation for a global group, as well as his knowledge of the public sector.

Aged 43, Eric Dehouck is a graduate from the Ecole Nationale Supérieure des Arts et Métiers and from HEC-Entrepreneurs. He is also a national IHEDN1 auditor. He began his career with the Suez Group holding operational and then executive positions in several Group entities, especially in international business (Degrémont, Anderson Water Systems, Aquasource, etc.) in the water treatment technologies, and more specifically membrane area. In 2016, he was promoted Vice President and Head of Research and Innovation of Suez Group. In 2018, Eric Dehouck founded his investment company, Pachyderme, which invests in innovative companies. In September 2019, he joined the French General Secretariat for Investment (SGPI) assisting the Prime Minister as Director of the “Industry and Services” program.

Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT commented: “We are glad to welcome Eric in our executive team. Eric is an entrepreneur, an investor and an Executive of international companies. His recognized expertise and extensive experience will enrich and strengthen our capabilities and ambitions to face the challenges of the LNG shipping market and LNG as a marine fuel. He will also have a leading role in the evolution of GTT's research and innovation strategy.”

