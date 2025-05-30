Eregli Shipyard Builds Tugboats for General Directorate of Coastal Safety

[By: Med Marine]

Eregli Shipyard proudly announces its latest achievement: being awarded the tender by the Directorate General of Coastal Safety (KEGM) for the construction of two of Turkiye’s most powerful escort tugboats—each measuring 42 meters in length and delivering an impressive 130 tons of bollard pull. The contract was officially signed on May 5, marking a significant milestone in Med Marine’s Eregli Shipyard’s continued contributions to maritime excellence both in its home country and abroad.

A signing ceremony has been held for the construction of two emergency response tugboats, each with a minimum bollard pull of 130 tons—set to become the most powerful escort tugs in Türkiye. Having left its mark across the globe through a multitude of distinguished projects, Eregli Shipyard now welcomes the privilege of contributing to the safety and strength of Turkiye’s maritime domain.

Each vessel, stretching 42 meters in length, will be meticulously crafted to meet the demands of modern port operations. Fitted with an advanced off-ship fire-fighting system in accordance with Class Fire Fighting Ship 1 requirements, the tugboats are designed to respond swiftly and effectively to emergency scenarios, including high-risk terminal operations.

The advanced firefighting system, supplied by Fire Fighting Systems (FFS), includes two engine-driven pumps feeding monitors capable of delivering 1200 m³/h of water and 300 m³/h of foam—ensuring rapid and effective emergency response. A robust fendering layout, including cylindrical and 'W' block bow fenders, 'D' fenders along the sheer line, provides safe and reliable manoeuvring in high-risk operations.

Commenting on this significant partnership, Recai Hakan ?en, Chairman of Med Marine Holding and Eregli Shipyard, stated:

“As a company that has successfully delivered tailor-made vessels to clients across the globe, it is a source of great pride for us to now channel our expertise into serving our own country. Working alongside the Directorate General of Coastal Safety on such a strategically important project holds special significance for all of us at Eregli Shipyard. These powerful tugboats are more than just vessels—they represent our responsibility to contribute to the safety of Turkish waters with the same care and precision we bring to every project, near or far.”

Chairman of the Board and Director General of the Directorate General of Coastal Safety, Mr. Mustafa Bankao?lu, stated the following:

“As the Directorate General of Coastal Safety, the operational force of the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure at sea, uninterrupted service is provided 24/7, and all necessary measures are taken at the highest level to enhance navigational safety as well as the safety of life, property, and the environment. National and domestically developed projects are being steadily implemented. Today, we take great pride and joy in witnessing the signing ceremony for the construction of two Emergency Response Tugboats, which will each have a minimum bollard pull of 130 tons and will stand as the most powerful escort tugs in Türkiye—representing one of the finest and most concrete examples of these projects. On this occasion, I would like to once again express my sincere thanks to our Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, Mr. Abdulkadir Uralo?lu, for his strong support and vision throughout the process, as well as to ERE?L? SHIPYARD and all colleagues involved in the project.”

With this prestigious project, Eregli Shipyard once again blends its global engineering vision with a deep-rooted dedication to serving its country — setting course for a safer, stronger, and more resilient maritime future.

Technical specifications of the tugboats:

Length: 42 m

Max. Draft: 7.5 m

Depth: 6.4 m

Beam: 16 m

Bollard Pull: Min. 130 tons

Speed: 14 knots

Crew: 11 persons