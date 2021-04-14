EPS Launches Scholarship Fund for Maritime Studies in Singapore

For the past 30 years, Singapore has been home to Eastern Pacific Shipping's (EPS) global headquarters, where today it manages over 160 container, dry bulk, and tanker vessels. It is from the Lion City where EPS grew into a leading global tonnage provider committed to industry -wide decarbonisation and environmental preservation for future generations.

The EPS Cares Initiative is a corporate social responsibility programme created by EPS to support people and communities through donations, fundraising, and volunteer work. In 2013, 'The Sammy Ofer EPS Scholarship Fund' was established as part of the EPS Cares Initiative and was named in honour of EPS’ late founder. Initially intended for children of EPS employees embarking on tertiary education, the fund has awarded over S$126,000 to date.

Today, EPS announces that it is significantly expanding the scholarship to better serve the Singaporean maritime community. The ‘EPS Scholarship Fund presented by the Idan & Batia Ofer Family Foundation’ will pledge up to S$200,000 per year, for an initial period of three years. The fund will provide full and mid programme academic scholarships to Singaporeans wishing to pursue a career in maritime business, marine engineering, or a life at sea as a seafarer. The initiative helps EPS fulfil its commitment to future generations by providing students with an opportunity to become the maritime leaders of tomorrow.

EPS CEO Cyril Ducau states, "The aim of this fund is not just to provide financial support, but also to serve as a bridge for the next generation of maritime leaders in Singapore. We want to ensure that those who have a genuine interest in building a rewarding career in maritime have the tools and resources needed to develop their talents and maximise their potential. This scholarship will hopefully also create awareness about the many opportunities within the maritime industry and inspire young people to consider a career in one of the most dynamic industries in the world."

The scholarship fund will be awarded in cooperation with the MaritimeONE scholarship programme, a key manpower initiative administered by the Singapore Maritime Foundation (SMF). Both organisations have a shared objective of reaching out to the community to strengthen the local maritime ecosystem. Ms Tan Beng Tee, Executive Director of SMF, shares, “We are heartened by EPS’ firm commitment to nurture maritime talent. The MaritimeONE scholarship initiative is testament of the strong partnership and dedication between SMF and the industry to nurture and grow a pool of maritime expertise in Singapore. We hope that more students will be motivated to join the global and diverse maritime industry which offers an array of exciting career opportunities.”

