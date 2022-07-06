EPS Completes LNG Bunkering on World’s First Dual-Fuel LNG Suezmax

Greenway receiving her first LNG bunkering in Malaysia (EPS)

Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS) announced it has completed its first LNG bunkering operations for its managed vessel, Greenway, the world’s first dual-fuel LNG Suezmax tanker.

The 158,000-dwt tanker M/T Greenway embarked on her maiden voyage to Malaysia for the historic bunkering operations.

The supply of 1,500mt of LNG took place at the Port of Pengerang on July 4, 2022, in Malaysia following the vessel’s delivery from China’s Guangzhou Shipyard International Company Limited on June 28, 2022.

The delivery and LNG bunkering were completed with support from various industry partners, including the leading marine fuel supplier, Peninsula, who partnered with Petronas Marine to perform the LNG bunker supply. India’s Reliance Industries chartered the Greenway for her maiden voyage to carry a cargo of Ultra Low Sulphur Diesel which will be loaded at their terminal in Jamnagar. The vessel will then continue to trade in the spot market.

Adding Greenway to EPS’ fleet further strengthens the company’s position at the forefront of the industry’s energy transition. With dual-fuel vessels across EPS’ three core segments of containerships, dry bulk carriers, and tankers, the company continues to use alternative marine fuels to lower its emissions today.

The Suezmax also proves that having dual fuel tonnage across various vessel types and segments is achievable, viable, and sustainable.

Greenway is the first of two dual-fuel LNG Suezmaxes. The sister vessel, Starway, will be delivered in August 2022.



