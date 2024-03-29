Enhancing the Wind Energy Landscape in Taiwan

[By: PALFINGER]

Taiwan's wind resources rank among the most productive in the world. Following the implementation of the Hai Long project off the coast of the Changhua region, Taiwan is getting closer to its goal of becoming Asia-Pacific’s new offshore wind export hub.

First-class Equipment for the Taiwanese Offshore Wind Industry

While PALFINGER MARINE was already selected to supply the wind farm turbine service platforms with lifting solutions, the latest Hai Long order entails a major equipment package for two substations. Those will be equipped with two stiff boom cranes with an outreach of 26 meters, four life raft davits and four fixed boom cranes. The latter will be used to lift materials and tools safely and efficiently from the Crew Transfer Vessel (CTV) onto the offshore substation. The cranes come with PALFINGER’s control system, enabling wireless operation using a handy remote control, which displays all relevant information on a screen and at the same time reduces risks while handling loads.

The new project consists of a total of three wind farms that have a combined capacity of 1,022 MW. It is the second wind farm project in Taiwan for PALFINGER MARINE to equip substations, but already the fifth to be provided with solutions for various wind farm installations.

Reducing one footprint – increasing the other

By committing to major projects such as the Hai Long wind farm, PALFINGER supports the global energy transition, while simultaneously strengthening its local footprint as a company. With the support of PALFINGER’s Singapore office – a wind hub in the Asia-Pacific region – the new office in Taiwan, which opened in 2023, ensures that there is a reliable local partner and service network on site.

“The excellent performance of the site in Taiwan shows that PALFINGER is valued as a partner for large-scale projects like this", says Alexander Lee, Sales Director APAC at PALFINGER MARINE. "We are looking forward to expand our network of partnerships in Taiwan even further – the next major project is already in the pipeline."