Enhanced BASSnet Inventory App Boosts Efficiency & Accuracy On Site

[By: BASS]

BASS Software, the leading provider of maritime ERP software, has launched the enhanced BASSnet Inventory App version 2.1, designed to revolutionize onboard stock management and procurement processes.

The revamped app offers seamless digital stock management on site. Users can view and update stock details quickly and accurately from their mobile devices. With just a click, all stock updates sync effortlessly to the BASSnet database, enhancing efficiency and reducing errors.

“The BASSnet Inventory App is a beneficial mobile solution for streamlining onboard stock-taking processes and improving inventory accuracy," says Per Steinar Upsaker, CEO & Managing Director at BASS Software. "Users can say goodbye to manual stock-takes and data entry errors. The app ensures precise inventory records with a simple scan on site."

He adds, “We’ve fully revamped the app to enable crew members easily manage materials, track purchase orders, and create draft requisitions, all from their mobile devices. The app’s user interface is also standardised with the integrated BASSnet Fleet Management Systems for a smooth and intuitive experience.”

Key enhancements include:

Simplified and standardized workflows

Personalised material lists

Advanced filtering

Draft requisitions

Material relocation

PO tracking

Batch update functions.

The BASSnet Inventory App replaces traditional time-consuming methods with a seamless inventory management flow. It highlights items needing replenishment, allowing ship managers to optimize stock levels and avoid shortages of essential materials. Adding materials to requisitions is also easier than ever.

The app is a valuable addition to BASSnet’s comprehensive ERP software suite as the company continues to elevate end-to-end maritime fleet management with the latest technology.