Endiprev Steps Up to Support USA’s Nation-Leading Vineyard Wind Project

Global renewables firm Endiprev is strengthening its international profile after becoming the lead engineering services provider for the ground-breaking Vineyard Wind Project - USA’s first utility-scale offshore wind energy project.

The Texas-headquartered company delivers a range of specialised technical and engineering services for onshore, offshore and high voltage energy generation.

With a rapidly expanding US operation, based out of Dallas, Texas, Endiprev is currently performing mechanical and electrical completion and commissioning services for the Vineyard Wind Project - and is poised to provide technical support and troubleshooting services for the duration of the project.

The news comes as the first GE Haliade-X wind turbine was recently installed at the project site, located 15 miles off the coast of Massachusetts.

Vineyard Wind 1 is jointly owned by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners and Iberdrola, through a subsidiary of Avangrid Renewables. GE Vernova Offshore Wind is supplying a total of 62 wind turbines in order to generate 800MW of clean, renewable energy for more than 400,000 homes and businesses, while reducing carbon emissions by 1.6 million tons per year.

A total of 120 Endiprev engineers and field technicians are expected to work on the Vineyard Wind Project over the next several months.

Endiprev Business Development Manager Tiago Ornelas said Endiprev secured the contract through GE Renewable Energy, part of GE Vernova Offshore Wind, building on a long relationship dating back more than a decade. “Vineyard Wind represents the future of American offshore wind delivering clean, sustainable energy with tremendous potential for job creation and carbon reduction,” he said. “We are thrilled to be supporting this ‘first-in-the-nation’ project. It signals the trust which GE Renewable Energy places in our work quality and professionalism. We have built a strong relationship over many years, and we look forward to continuing this successful partnership with GE and contributing to the future advancement of offshore wind in US waters.”

Endiprev’s collaboration with GE Renewable Energy dates back to 2012, when it supported the installation of the first Haliade 150 Prototype in France. The firms have remained close partners working together on numerous offshore projects across Europe, North America and Asia, including the first project with Haliade-X technology in the Netherlands.

“Endiprev played a role in the delivery of the very first offshore wind farm in the US, performing commissioning activities for the Block Island project,” added Mr Ornelas. “Since then, we have been a constant presence in Block Island, assisting GE with Maintenance campaigns, troubleshooting and other technical services. Most recently, we were honoured to support GE Renewable Energy in the commissioning of the Saint-Nazaire Wind Farm, in France. This project provided a perfect opportunity for many of our American technicians to gain offshore experience and train them specifically on the Haliade technology, before bringing them back to Vineyard Wind. We have invested a great deal of time, effort and resource training our team in order to excel throughout the project and we look forward to playing an important role helping unleash offshore wind at utility scale for the first time in US waters.”