Emulating Mother Nature: Oil Spill Eater II

Oil Spill Eater II (OSE II) is the world’s most environmentally safe and cost-effective bioremediation product, for the mitigation of hazardous waste, spills and contamination.

OSE II is an environmentally safe clean-up method because it uses nature’s own bioremediation process to effectively eliminate hazardous materials. OSE II is not a bacteria (bug), fertilizer or dispersant product. It is a biological enzyme that converts the waste into a natural food source for the native bacteria found in the environment. The end result is only CO2 and water. OSE II will reduce clean-up costs & permanently eliminate the hazardous waste problem with no secondary clean-up required.

OSE II contains exact proportions of enzymes, bio surfactants, nutrients and other necessary constituents for complete life cycles and biodegradation.

When OSE II is added to a hydrocarbon spill, it is not necessary to wait on the proximal bacteria to release enough enzymes or bio surfactants since they are already supplied by OSE II. Therefore, the minute you apply OSE II, there is sufficient biosurfactants to start the emulsification and solubilization process.

This process generally takes just a minute or two, or possibly several more minutes depending on the consistency of the spill. As the bio surfactants do their job, the enzymes are attaching themselves to broken down hydrocarbon structures, forming digestive binding sites.

Note: Once this process has occurred, several important changes take effect:

1. The fire hazard has diminished.

2. The toxicity of the spill is rapidly diminished.

3. The odor or smell is almost non-existent.

4. The oil or spill will no longer adhere to anything.

5. The spill is caused to float, OSE II will prevent the oil from sinking.

If the spill has not reached a shoreline yet, but does so after application, it will not adhere to wildlife, sand, rock, wood, metal or any vegetation.

If the spill has already attached itself, once application occurs, the spill will be lifted from sand, rock, wood, metal or vegetation and wildlife. OSE II is the perfect solution for cleaning up oiled wildlife and marine life because it works so swiftly and is non-toxic, causing the oil to just easily slough off once sprayed on. This causes less trauma for the animal being cleaned and a much faster and easier cleanup process.

The spill is detoxified to the point that indigenous bacteria (natural to a given environmental location) can now utilize the oil as a food source. This also diminishes toxicity to marine organisms, birds or wildlife.

OSE II causes the oil to float on the surface of the water, which reduces the impact to the sub-surface preventing secondary contamination of the water column or tertiary contamination on the floor of the body of water associated with the spill area. The spill being held on the surface will make it easy to monitor.

OSE II also has an extremely efficient nutrient system which is activated once you mix the product with natural water – water native to the spill environment.

While the spill is being broken down and detoxified, the indigenous bacteria already living in the natural water used to mix OSE II starts rapidly colonizing or proliferating the growth of large numbers of indigenous bacteria.

Once the bacteria run out of the OSE II’s readily available nutrients, they convert over to the only food source left: the detoxified oil spill. The spill is then digested to CO2 and water.

In some cases, bacteria will be seen growing on the spill; however, in a short period of time, the oil will be digested to CO2 and water on a contained spill.

In laboratory tests, once the water in the test beaker or aquarium becomes turbid, it is only a matter of time before the contaminant is remediated to CO2 and water.

Unlike mechanical cleanup, which cleans up a maximum of 20 percent of the oil spilled, OSE II will actually address 100 percent of a spill. This information is substantiated by the EPA’s listing of OSE II on the National Contingency Plan for oil spills referred to as the NCP List which contains the efficacy test performed for the EPA at LSU University: http://www.epa.gov/emergencies/content/ncp/products/oseater.htm.

