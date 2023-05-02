eLSA Celebrates 3rd Anniversary With Digital Platforms Summit

[By e-Port Pte. Ltd.]

Last week, Singapore-based start-up, e-Port Pte. Ltd. hosted a special hi-tea occasion to celebrate 3 years of operation of its flagship product, the A.I.-enabled eLSA (e-Leveraging Ship Agents) e-Commerce Platform. The event was celebrated by over 80 maritime executives, investors, Singapore government representatives, and members of the media.

Opening remarks were provided by the Guest of Honor, Mr. Kenneth Lim, Assistant Chief of Executive (Industry & Transformation) of the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA).

Guest of Honour - Kenneth Lim, Assistant Chief Executive (Industry & Transformation), Maritime Port Authority of Singapore

Followed by a keynote presentation by e-Port Founder, Mr. Chye Poh Chua, on “Breakthrough in B2B Data-Sharing – Key to Digital Maritime Platform Success.”

eLSA Founder, Mr. Chua delivers his presentation on “Breakthrough in B2B Data-Sharing – Key to Digital Maritime Platform Success.”

Subsequently, a short film on the Maritime OMO (Online-Merge-Offline) Concept premiered to showcase the recent Singapore trials for the shore-to-ship physical delivery of Cash-To-Master (CTM) by a drone booked online via a digital platform. The Proof of Concept was performed by Skyports Drone Services and eLSA. Successful trial outcomes demonstrated:

- Electric emissions-free delivery,

- Reduced injury exposure,

- Real-time monitoring of cash delivery, &

- Full visibility, transparency, & accountability of activities.

Skyports Drone Services Team (Kenneth & Khai) with eLSA's CPO James Kim & CSO Sean Holt

Afterward, e-Ports Chief Product Officer, James (Hyung Woo) Kim moderated a panel discussion entitled “Digital Platforms are Changing Maritime Forever.”

Distinguished Panelists: Kenneth Tay, Shaun Hon, Nikul Malhotra, Ryo Sekiguchi (left to right)

The distinguished panelist shared their unique experiences and insights on the adoption, barriers, and the future of maritime’s digital transformation. Panelists represented a range of ecosystem stakeholders that included:

Mr. Ryo Sekiguchi, Director/General Manager – Koyo Kaiun Co.,Ltd.

Mr. Nakul Malhotra, V.P. Emerging Opportunities – Wilhelmsen group (Maritime Services)

Mr. Shaun Hon, General Partner – Motion Ventures

Mr. Kenneth Tay, Commercial Projects – Skyports Drone Services

The program finished with an MOU signing ceremony between Dr. Yi Su, Executive Director of Singapore’s A*STAR - Agency for Science, Technology and Research – Institute of High Performance Computing (IHPC), and Mr. Chua, Founder of e-Port Pte. Ltd. The MOU initiates a research collaboration between the Maritime A.I. Programme team in A*STAR’s IHPC and eLSA to work on a variety of go-to-market applications. Mr. Kenneth Lim, Assistant Chief Executive (I&T) of MPA, and Professor Yeo Yee Chia, Executive Director of A*STAR’s Science & Engineering Research Council, witnessed the signing.

MOU Signing Ceremony between A*STAR IHPC and e-PORT

The event concluded with a hi-tea for guests to relax, share experiences, and network.

e-Port wishes to thank its Guest of Honor, Mr. Kenneth Lim, distinguished panelists, and all the notable guests for making the special hi-tea event a success.

Special recognition of the following organizations represented at the event:

A*STAR - Agency for Science, Technology and Research / Institute of High Performance Computing (IHPC)

ABS Wavesight

Alpha Ori Technologies

Aurora Tankers

Beyond Shipping Inc

Bureau Veritas Group (Maritime)

CapitaLand

Celanese

Citi

DN Media Group / TradeWinds

Enterprise Singapore

EQUATORIAL MARINE FUEL MANAGEMENT SERVICES PTE LTD

Fairfield Chemical Carriers

Fortrec Chemicals & Petroleum Pte Ltd

Go Beyond Digital Pte Ltd

Greenwillow Capital Management

IMC Ventures

Inchcape Shipping Services

Koyo Kaiun Co.,Ltd.

Marinetrans

Maritime NXT

MediaCorp

Mettle & Salt Partners

Motion Ventures

Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA)

Mpartners

North Sea Tankers BV

Novamaxis Pte Ltd

NUS Enterprise

Odfjell SE

Prestige Fiduciary Pte Ltd

Rongsheng Petrochemical Co., Ltd.

RR & CO

SATS Ltd.

SC Lines Shipping & Logistics Pvt Ltd.

Sea Forrest

Singapore Logistics Association

Singapore Shipping Association

Skyports Drone Services

Stolthaven Terminals

StormGeo

SU Navigation

Sumitomo Chemical

Tian San Shipping (Private) Limited

Topimax Marine

Transport Capital

Vopak

Wallem Group

Wilhelmsen group

Wilhelmsen Ships Service

York Launch Services

ZEABORN Ship Management

