eLSA Celebrates 3rd Anniversary With Digital Platforms Summit
[By e-Port Pte. Ltd.]
Last week, Singapore-based start-up, e-Port Pte. Ltd. hosted a special hi-tea occasion to celebrate 3 years of operation of its flagship product, the A.I.-enabled eLSA (e-Leveraging Ship Agents) e-Commerce Platform. The event was celebrated by over 80 maritime executives, investors, Singapore government representatives, and members of the media.
Opening remarks were provided by the Guest of Honor, Mr. Kenneth Lim, Assistant Chief of Executive (Industry & Transformation) of the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA).
Guest of Honour - Kenneth Lim, Assistant Chief Executive (Industry & Transformation), Maritime Port Authority of Singapore
Followed by a keynote presentation by e-Port Founder, Mr. Chye Poh Chua, on “Breakthrough in B2B Data-Sharing – Key to Digital Maritime Platform Success.”
eLSA Founder, Mr. Chua delivers his presentation on “Breakthrough in B2B Data-Sharing – Key to Digital Maritime Platform Success.”
Subsequently, a short film on the Maritime OMO (Online-Merge-Offline) Concept premiered to showcase the recent Singapore trials for the shore-to-ship physical delivery of Cash-To-Master (CTM) by a drone booked online via a digital platform. The Proof of Concept was performed by Skyports Drone Services and eLSA. Successful trial outcomes demonstrated:
- Electric emissions-free delivery,
- Reduced injury exposure,
- Real-time monitoring of cash delivery, &
- Full visibility, transparency, & accountability of activities.
Skyports Drone Services Team (Kenneth & Khai) with eLSA's CPO James Kim & CSO Sean Holt
Afterward, e-Ports Chief Product Officer, James (Hyung Woo) Kim moderated a panel discussion entitled “Digital Platforms are Changing Maritime Forever.”
Distinguished Panelists: Kenneth Tay, Shaun Hon, Nikul Malhotra, Ryo Sekiguchi (left to right)
The distinguished panelist shared their unique experiences and insights on the adoption, barriers, and the future of maritime’s digital transformation. Panelists represented a range of ecosystem stakeholders that included:
- Mr. Ryo Sekiguchi, Director/General Manager – Koyo Kaiun Co.,Ltd.
- Mr. Nakul Malhotra, V.P. Emerging Opportunities – Wilhelmsen group (Maritime Services)
- Mr. Shaun Hon, General Partner – Motion Ventures
- Mr. Kenneth Tay, Commercial Projects – Skyports Drone Services
The program finished with an MOU signing ceremony between Dr. Yi Su, Executive Director of Singapore’s A*STAR - Agency for Science, Technology and Research – Institute of High Performance Computing (IHPC), and Mr. Chua, Founder of e-Port Pte. Ltd. The MOU initiates a research collaboration between the Maritime A.I. Programme team in A*STAR’s IHPC and eLSA to work on a variety of go-to-market applications. Mr. Kenneth Lim, Assistant Chief Executive (I&T) of MPA, and Professor Yeo Yee Chia, Executive Director of A*STAR’s Science & Engineering Research Council, witnessed the signing.
MOU Signing Ceremony between A*STAR IHPC and e-PORT
The event concluded with a hi-tea for guests to relax, share experiences, and network.
e-Port wishes to thank its Guest of Honor, Mr. Kenneth Lim, distinguished panelists, and all the notable guests for making the special hi-tea event a success.
Special recognition of the following organizations represented at the event:
A*STAR - Agency for Science, Technology and Research / Institute of High Performance Computing (IHPC)
ABS Wavesight
Alpha Ori Technologies
Aurora Tankers
Beyond Shipping Inc
Bureau Veritas Group (Maritime)
CapitaLand
Celanese
Citi
DN Media Group / TradeWinds
Enterprise Singapore
EQUATORIAL MARINE FUEL MANAGEMENT SERVICES PTE LTD
Fairfield Chemical Carriers
Fortrec Chemicals & Petroleum Pte Ltd
Go Beyond Digital Pte Ltd
Greenwillow Capital Management
IMC Ventures
Inchcape Shipping Services
Koyo Kaiun Co.,Ltd.
Marinetrans
Maritime NXT
MediaCorp
Mettle & Salt Partners
Motion Ventures
Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA)
Mpartners
North Sea Tankers BV
Novamaxis Pte Ltd
NUS Enterprise
Odfjell SE
Prestige Fiduciary Pte Ltd
Rongsheng Petrochemical Co., Ltd.
RR & CO
SATS Ltd.
SC Lines Shipping & Logistics Pvt Ltd.
Sea Forrest
Singapore Logistics Association
Singapore Shipping Association
Skyports Drone Services
Stolthaven Terminals
StormGeo
SU Navigation
Sumitomo Chemical
Tian San Shipping (Private) Limited
Topimax Marine
Transport Capital
Vopak
Wallem Group
Wilhelmsen group
Wilhelmsen Ships Service
York Launch Services
ZEABORN Ship Management
