Elliott Bay Design Group Welcomes Jasmine Gonzalez to Project Team

Jasmine Gonzalez By The Maritime Executive 02-18-2021 08:42:06

Elliott Bay Design Group (EBDG) welcomes Jasmine Gonzalez to their team of marine professionals as a Senior Project Coordinator. Jasmine will support multiple departments with project execution and development of enhanced business reporting and procedures. She reports to the Chief Financial Officer and is positioned in Seattle, Washington.

Jasmine brings a broad background of marine industry knowledge and experience gained through previous employment at a Pacific Northwest tug and barge operator, a shipyard and a salvage company. "We are thrilled to have Jasmine on our team," states Peter Tarabochia, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, "she is an asset to our administrative and business development teams, and we look forward to the contributions she will bring to future business initiatives."

Jasmine received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from California Maritime Academy and is an active member and former board member of the Seattle Propeller Club.

ELLIOTT BAY DESIGN GROUP is a full-service, employee-owned naval architecture and marine engineering firm that supports owners, operators and shipyards. Our team of naval architects, engineers, designers and analysts have expertise with designing, supporting and analyzing the feasibility of marine transportation. With a focus on responsiveness, EBDG delivers designs that are better to build and better to operate.



