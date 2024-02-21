Elliott Bay Design Group & Coastwise Corporation Collaborative Partnership

[By: Elliot Bay Design Group]

Elliott Bay Design Group (EBDG) proudly announces a strategic partnership with Coastwise Corporation, a distinguished marine engineering and naval architect firm based in Anchorage, Alaska.

Coastwise Corporation has been rebranded as Coastwise Engineering and will be a new division of Elliott Bay Design Group. This division will continue to provide superior naval architecture services to both public and private clients, using existing Coastwise Corporation contact methods. This collaborative effort is a testament to EBDG's commitment to industry leadership and customer satisfaction. With a dedicated team of 57 professional staff members, the new EBDG division will provide Coastwise Corporation's clients in Alaska, as well as the lower 48, with quality marine technical services and a broader industry reach.

This partnership marks a significant milestone for both companies as it brings together the expertise and highly regarded design portfolio of Coastwise Corporation with EBDG’s innovative industry-leading solutions in a collaborative venture. As part of the agreement, EBDG acquires Coastwise Corporation’s assets, including the addition of Coastwise Owner and Principal, Patrick Eberhardt, who will join EBDG as a full-time employee.

Patrick Eberhardt’s forty years of professional experience and extensive understanding of the Alaskan maritime industry will be a valuable addition to the EBDG team. Serving as the Alaska representative, Pat will play a pivotal role in expanding EBDG’s footprint in Alaska pursuing new opportunities in the passenger vessel, remote/arctic workboat, and fishing industries.

"EBDG is excited to expand our presence in Alaska and strengthen our position in the industry through this acquisition," said Jim Towers, Principal in Charge at EBDG. "We believe that combining forces with Coastwise Corporation's talented team will open up new possibilities and allow us to continue providing top-notch marine engineering and naval architecture solutions."

"I am particularly excited about the opportunities this presents," said Mike Complita, VP of Strategic Expansion at EBDG. "Pat brings new skillsets to EBDG, and we are confident that his expertise will enhance our capabilities. This transition will be seamless, as it combines our respective strengths to provide even greater value and innovation."

"We are looking forward to working on a large and talented new team. This partnership will allow us to better serve our existing clients and let us take on larger and more challenging projects," said Patrick Eberhardt, Owner and Principal of Coastwise Corporation. “We are confident in the ability of our new team, given that we have a history of collaborating together for nearly thirty years.”

The collaboration between EBDG and Coastwise Corporation offers a bright future for supporting our clients with quality marine technical services and represents our commitment to sustainable, innovative solutions.