Electric Terminal Tractor Arrives at the Port of Helsingborg

The Port of Helsingborg's electric addition to the machine park goes by the nickname, Elinor. Education is now waiting for The Port's staff before the terminal tractor can roll into production.

[By: Port of Helsingborg]

The Port of Helsingborg’s and probably Sweden’s first electrical terminal tractor for port operational use is here. Three additional terminal tractors are on order and will arrive shortly. These vehicles have a minimal environmental impact and follow The Port’s strategic goal of being Sweden’s most sustainable port in 2022.

As a step forward in our journey to become more sustainable, the first of four terminal tractors arrived at the Port of Helsingborg yesterday. The original delivery date was set to be late 2020 or early 2021, but it was slightly delayed due to the pandemic and a shortage in supply.

- We are very excited about the arrival of one of the first vehicles of the second-generation electric terminal tractors. Similar vehicles of the first generation are currently being used in airports, but I believe we are the first port in Sweden to use electrical terminal tractors. We look at this as a great opportunity. We are very excited to integrate the new electrical vehicle into our daily operations, says Bart Steijaert, CEO at the Port of Helsingborg.

Double win – Sustainable and a better work environment

The terminal tractors are manufactured by the Dutch company Terberg, specialising in terminal vehicles for ports and airports. This second-generation terminal tractor is equivalent to a conventional diesel tractor in capacity and torque. But one of the most significant advantages besides the reduced environmental impact is a quieter and more ergonomic work environment for staff both driving it and working within its proximity.

Additional infrastructure

New fast-charging stations have been developed and installed by ABB to meet the increased utility demand with the new terminal tractors. Simulations of the vehicle’s charging cycles are drafted and are made to logically follow the daily operations schedule and charge when staff are on breaks.

Staff development and new processes

In the upcoming days, staff will receive training on the new terminal tractor before coming into production in about two weeks.

- There will be a need to update our safety processes with the addition of electric vehicles to our fleet. I also think there will be new and additional requirements needed for the technicians as we transition into a more sustainable environment with electric terminal vehicles. The procedure for our daily check-up of all terminal tractors will also need to be updated, says Mats Lundqvist, vehicle technician at the Port of Helsingborg.

The new terminal tractor will soon be accompanied by The Port´s second electric terminal tractor that has an estimated delivery within a couple of weeks.

Fruit giant, ferry port, and container specialist

As one of Sweden's largest ferry ports, a container specialist, and a leading port in Northern Europe, the Port of Helsingborg provides unique infrastructural opportunities for shipping companies, conveyors, and forwarding agents. Transports by railway, road, and sea run tirelessly day and night, all year round. A typical year, the ferries between Helsingborg and Helsingor carry more than 7 million passengers and close to 2 million vehicles over one of the world's busiest straits

