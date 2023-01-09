Elcome & Triangle Maritime Partner Up for Maldives Maritime Expansion

Jimmy Grewal, Executive Director, Elcome International

Maritime systems supplier and integrator Elcome International has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Maldives based maritime servicing and logistics group Triangle Maritime Pvt Ltd.

The partnership aims to provide Maldives’ thriving maritime cluster with access to a wide range of original equipment brands, solutions and technical services.

While Maldives has an established leisure marine sector and attracts hundreds of cruise ships each year, the Maldivian government is investing heavily in its commercial shipping industry.

The Elcome-Triangle MoU is seen as an important step forward in the development of Maldives’s merchant shipping and yachting industries.

Jimmy Grewal, Elcome’s Executive Director, said: “Maldives is an island nation steeped in maritime tradition. In addition to recreational boating and cruise tourism, there is an emergent boat building industry and a resurgent commercial shipping sector.

“The newly formed state-owned shipping company MSS, for example, now has a fleet of vessels flying the Maldives flag and cargo ships are trading between Maldives and India. The MoU we have signed today is very much in support of the country’s maritime expansion plans.”

Commenting on the partnership, in particular, Grewal said: “We are delighted to partner with Triangle Maritime. With a diversified maritime business portfolio and an established presence in the country, it was important to partner with a local company with local knowledge and experience on the ground. Triangle Maritime shares our values, our vision and our commitment to delivering customer excellence.”

Triangle Maritime Managing Director Ahmed Mujthaba added: “By partnering with Elcome we can better support new and existing customers across the shipping, yachting and fishing fleets with quality technology-led solutions from a trusted, reliable global service provider. There is an increasing number of merchant ships visiting Maldives ports but, until now, there has been a gap in the services the country has been able to provide.”

Until Triangle Maritime personnel have been fully trained on Elcome’s product portfolio, personnel based at its facility in Colombo, Sri Lanka, will handle sales and servicing arrangements, with Elcome’s Dubai office providing technical and inventory support.

Akalanka Rathnayake, Manager of Elcome’s Colombo office, furthered: “It is important that maritime companies operating in the Indian Ocean have access to comprehensive services, particularly with regards to navigation, communication, automation, safety equipment and cyber security services. There is also a trend in the Maldivian yacht market for electrical propulsion systems, which we can also provide.”

