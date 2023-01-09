ELCOME Brings Starlink to Maritime Industries

Elcome International, a leading provider of maritime systems and integration solutions, is providing SpaceX’s Starlink Internet services to its global maritime and mobility customers. From merchant vessels to oil rigs to luxury yachts, Starlink enables maritime customers to connect from the most remote waters across the world, just like they would in the office or at home.

For more than fifty years, Elcome has been providing its maritime customers with communications solutions based on both terrestrial and satellite technology. Starlink is one of the most significant advancements in communications for the maritime industry in decades.

Powered by the world’s largest constellation of satellites in low Earth orbit, Starlink’s high-speed, low-latency broadband Internet service for all types of maritime and offshore assets is a revolution in performance and cost. With speeds up to 100 times faster and at a fraction of the cost of traditional satellite Internet services, Elcome will equip its customers with cutting-edge technology-led solutions that leverage the unique capabilities of Starlink.

“We are so excited to bring the benefits of Starlink to our customers,” said Jimmy Grewal, Elcome’s Executive Director. “It’s not just about fast Internet, but the opportunity for us to implement real-time remote monitoring and autonomy solutions for these customers in ways that were not previously possible. Also consider the benefit to crew members who will now be able to better stay in touch with family and friends while out at sea.”



The company will also provide installation, integration, and field support to customers using Starlink. Elcome has already implemented multi-antenna Starlink arrays delivering hundreds of megabits of low-latency bandwidth on two superyachts catering to more than 100 crew and guests simultaneously.









