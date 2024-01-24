Ekeri Transports Cargo Emission Neutrally on Wasaline's MS Aurora Botnia

[By: Wasaline]

Trailer manufacturer Ekeri and Wasaline have deepened their cooperation. Started beginning of this year Ekeri is purchasing an additional service called "Green Transport" from Wasaline, which means minimal CO2 emissions on all their transports on Wasaline.

Wasaline allocates battery operation for all Ekeri's transports across Kvarken. Aurora Botnia uses 2.3 MWh batteries, which corresponds to about 5% of the total energy for a crossing. Thus, Wasaline can allocate a certain number of units that are transported over with the energy obtained from the batteries.

Green Transport at Wasaline means that you can allocate either battery operation or biogas to your transport. The biogas allocations began already in 2023, but now Wasaline can also sell green transports with battery operation. There is still capacity to buy for these green transports.

"We are very pleased and proud that Ekeri has shown interest in our Green Transport service. We have had a very good collaboration over the years and are therefore incredibly happy that Ekeri is the first customer to choose this additional service. Reducing the CO2 footprint of transports is a very hot topic right now and we believe that Aurora Botnia has great potential to attract more transport on the Vaasa - Umeå route", says Freight Director Tony Ehrs at Wasaline.

"That Wasaline can offer the market transport with minimal CO2 emissions is a service that we were happy to jump on because it is according to our vision to be the main supplier of sustainable heavy transport vehicles. Ostrobothnia is perhaps one of the most sustainable regions in the world, and we at Ekeri also want to be involved and take responsibility with our suppliers so that they can develop sustainable services and products for the future, of which this is a good example," says Daniel Asplund from Ekeri.