Efficiently Electrified: ZF 3200 A/V PTI Marine Hybrid Transmission

With the new ZF 3200 A/V PTI, ZF is expanding its range of down-angle transmissions for hybrid drive systems. The compact design and lightweight construction with an aluminum housing make it the ideal choice for fast craft with limited installation space in the power range from 1,295 kW to 1,940 kW. Thanks to the unique gearing design, an additional motor unit (for example, an additional electric motor) can be connected via its own drive shaft – without reducing the permissible power of the main drive. In this way, ZF 3200 A/V PTI enables ship designers to implement hybrid propulsion where it was previously challenging, such as in yachts, patrol boats and ferries.

Powerful and comfortable propulsion with low emissions, robust and versatile: with the ZF 3200 A/V PTI, ZF is adding a promising new system for down-angle configurations to its hybrid transmission portfolio.

The system is designed for a maximum output of up to 1,940 kW and a maximum torque of 7,560 Nm, while the power take-in (PTI) can be coupled with electric motors up to a maximum output of 500 kW. So far, ZF has only offered hybrid transmissions with a larger ratio in this power range – suitable for workboats, but not ideal for other applications. This new transmission now also covers the ratio range from i=1.351 to i=3.444. "This makes it the optimal solution for applications in fast craft with limited installation space," says Wolfram Frei, Head of Sales Commercial and Fast Craft Transmissions at ZF.

At the PTI, the ratio can be variably selected in a range from i=1.892 to i=4.240. "In addition, depending on our customers' requirements, we can implement different or additional ratios at the power-take-in," adds Frei. This allows optimal adjustment of the ratios to the operational profile, for example, during short-term boost modes or maneuvering. Thanks to ZF's extensive expertise in gearing design, an additional drive unit, typically an electric motor, can be integrated very compactly into the transmission via its own drive shaft. In addition to the compactness, this has the advantage that the permissible maximum power of the main drive doesn't need to be reduced in most variants in order to accommodate the extra power from the electric motor. This unique down-angle transmission solution makes ZF 3200 A/V PTI the perfect choice for a range of fast craft, such as recreational yachts or coast guard vessels.

High standards, low noise

In yachts, especially during purely electric operation, the focus is not only on power delivery but also on the transmission's noise requirements. ZF optimized the gearing and the housing properties, with Noise and Vibration in mind, including relevant test validation. Additionally, ZF uses a newly developed clutch that eliminates torsional vibrations during purely electric operation.

Low wear, low maintenance

The new hybrid system also incorporates ZF's decades of expertise in drive systems. This guarantees not only high efficiency but also the reliability and service that shipyards and manufacturers have come to expect from the company.

Moreover, ZF 3200 A/V features two hydraulic shift clutches that are controlled by a common hydraulic control function. This guarantees that only the correct unit transmits its drive power to the transmission at any given time. An internal diagnostic tool ensures that both motor units work together flawlessly in every driving situation.

A glance at ZF's order book shows just how well the new transmission has been received by the industry: The first project is set for delivery in the fourth quarter of 2024, and additional customer interest has already been noted.