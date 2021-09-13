Ecochlor’s Filterless EcoOne & EcoOne Hybrid Receive IMO Type Approval

International Maritime Organization headquarters

[By: Ecochlor]

Ecochlor’s IMO Ballast Water Management System (BWMS) Code Type Approval certification for the EcoOne™ BWMS and EcoOne Hybrid™ BWMS offers shipowners the flexibility to choose the best system for their vessel’s operation.

NORTH HAVEN, CONNECTICUT (13 September 2021) ? Ecochlor®, Inc. is pleased to receive IMO BWMS Code Type Approval for its EcoOne™ and EcoOne Hybrid™ BWMSs from the Norwegian Maritime Authority. This certification is an amendment to Ecochlor’s existing BWMS Type Approval and is in accordance with the recent and more stringent standards set by IMO Resolution MEPC.300 (72), Code for Approval of Ballast Water Management Systems (BWMS Code).

As predicted at the launch, in September 2021 we received IMO BWMS Code Type Approval for these systems and are on track to get USCG Type Approval by the end of the year.

During the certification process, the EcoOne™ BWMS was tested extensively to ensure that it works effectively as a single-step system using chlorine dioxide (ClO2) treatment technology, without a filter and in all operating conditions in brackish and marine waters. DNV was the independent laboratory (IL) and took overall responsibility for the entire process of evaluation, inspection, testing and submission of all type approval applications for the system.

Land-based biological efficacy tests were undertaken by the Golden Bear Research Center (GBRC) in California, USA. The Shipboard tests, undertaken by DHI as sub-laboratory, were completed to test the biological efficacy and related shipboard operational performance of the EcoOne™ BWMS on board commercial vessels. This testing was performed on two vessels owned by Maran Tankers, a VLCC and an Aframax, during their typical voyages.

Pete Thompson, VP of Operations, who spearheaded the R & D of the EcoOne™ BWMS and EcoOne Hybrid™ BWMS noted, “our team is very excited to bring these new and innovative BWMSs to market. We have worked diligently over the last 18 months along with DNV, Maran Tankers, Golden Bear and DHI to test the EcoOne™ BWMS and EcoOne Hybrid™ BWMS to the highest standards possible in compliance with IMO testing requirements and to ensure the operational reliability that is expected from every single Ecochlor system.”

Ecochlor has long been recognized as a leader in the BWM industry with one of the simplest and easiest to use systems available in the market. With this approval, Ecochlor now offers three different BWMS products:

Ecochlor® BWMS (filtration and ClO2): Vessels operating this system can operate anywhere in the world with no restrictions to temperature, salinity or turbidity.

EcoOne™ BWMS (ClO2 alone): Vessels operating this system can operate anywhere in marine and brackish waters (≥1PSU) with no restrictions on temperature or turbidity

EcoOne Hybrid™ BWMS (Dual mode filtration and ClO2 or ClO2 alone): This option allows operation either with or without a filter allowing shipowners the flexibility of unrestricted operation globally but with the convenience of a no-filter system.

Each of these systems relies on the same core ClO2 technology, which offers very distinct advantages over other ballast water disinfection techniques. Andrew Marshall VP of business development explains why ClO2 is particularly well-suited as a filterless BWMS option: “ClO2 technology is not affected by suspended sediments or turbidity. Therefore, filtration is not necessary to remove sediments prior to treatment, unlike UV technology. Additionally, ClO2 technology primarily reacts with living organisms (rather than reacting with all organic matter) and does not require significantly increasing the dose to effectively treat the ballast water.

On the other hand, sodium hypochlorite or electro-chlorination-based technologies react with any organic matter living or dead and require a very large increase to the chemical dose to ensure treatment efficacy. This increased dosage requires additional power to produce the higher levels of hypochlorite and therefore, could potentially be hazardous to tank coatings and vessel structures.”

“The EcoOne™ BWMS and EcoOne Hybrid™ BWMS IMO Type Approved systems are of great significance to the industry,” states Steve Candito, CEO. “From the time of our new product announcement in April 2021, shipowners have responded enthusiastically and we have received a record number of orders. Our future plans include our continued commitment to bring advances and cost savings to the market that not only enhance our product lines but improve our already notable service operations.”

