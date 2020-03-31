Ecochlor Collaborates with Horizon Air Freight

By The Maritime Executive 03-30-2020 05:53:09

Ecochlor is proud to announce that Horizon Air Freight is joining forces with the Ecochlor Service Team to provide world-wide logistical support for Ecochlor customers.

Ecochlor is a respected ballast water management system (BWMS) manufacturer with a reputation for delivering a reliable, easy-to-use system for ship crews worldwide. Ecochlor’s treatment system is unique. It uses chlorine dioxide (ClO2), generated by a simple process on board the vessel to treat the ballast water in a single pass during uptake.

Horizon Air Freight is a global leader with agents in 32 countries and more than 18,000 shipments per year with an on-time delivery rate of 99 percent. The company boasts a state-of-the-art IT track and tracing freight management system, with experienced key managers trained to expedite shipments for clients.

"Horizon Air Freight is very excited about our partnership with Ecochlor to provide logistical solutions for their customers. Our joint initiative will help shipping companies obtain compliance with the new IMO ballast water treatment standards, a critical step in helping keep our waterways clean," said Steve Leondis, CEO of Horizon Air Freight.

Justin Knight, Director of Operations at Ecochlor explains that the relationship between the two teams will only enhance the already existing high standard set by his project management group. “Horizon has been in the maritime industry for over 50 years and is trusted to get our shipments on-deck and on-time. We will also be able to offer our customers added services in shipping that will allow them to focus on other immediate concerns related to their retrofits. We are very excited to bring on additional support 24 hours a day, 365 days a year in our efforts to provide superior support to owners.”

