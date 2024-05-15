Eastern Shipbuilding Group Commences Phase II of Major Improvements

[By: Eastern Shipbuilding Group]

Eastern Shipbuilding Group, Inc (ESG) is proud to announce the commencement of phase two of a significant infrastructure improvement project at its Nelson Street government shipbuilding facility. This phase includes the construction of 1,000 linear feet of additional bulkhead and berthing space, installation of associated heavy weather mooring infrastructure, the extension of the launch facility by 120 feet to increase the total launch way length to over 500 feet, and the final dredging of vessel berthing spaces and the shipyard turning basin. These enhancements will significantly increase ESG's capability to construct and deliver multiple ships per year, supporting future Department of Defense (DOD) shipbuilding goals.

"This infrastructure improvement project represents a major investment in our government shipbuilding capabilities," said Joey D’Isernia, Chairman and CEO of ESG. "The increased capacity and shipyard enhancements will allow us to better support the Navy’s initiative to expand the shipbuilding industrial base in order to meet the demands of the national defense strategy."

The addition of 1,000 linear feet of bulkhead will provide ESG with more berthing space to better support construction programs that require multiple vessel deliveries per year. The extension of the launch way by 120 feet will enable ESG’s Nelson Street government shipyard to accommodate larger vessels more than 500 feet, expanding its capacity to construct a variety of ships to meet the evolving needs of the U.S. Navy and other government agencies. The project is expected to be completed in the summer of 2025.

ESG is known for its expertise in designing and constructing a wide range of complex vessels, including U.S. Coast Guard Offshore Patrol Cutters, the newest U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Medium Class Hopper Dredge, fully automated multipurpose offshore support vessels, and the most technologically advanced modern factory trawlers. The expanded capacity resulting from this infrastructure improvement project will further strengthen ESG's position as a leader in the shipbuilding industry.