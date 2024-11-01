Eastern Shipbuilding Group Announces Second Annual Coastline Initiative

[By: Eastern Shipbuilding Group]

Eastern Shipbuilding Group (ESG) is excited to announce the launch of the second annual Eastern Shipbuilding Group Coastline Initiative, a unique competition that encourages students from area schools to design innovative artificial reefs that support coastline restoration. In partnership with the Bay County Artificial Reef Association (BCARA) and the University of Florida IFAS Extension, this initiative not only focuses on environmental preservation, but also promotes valuable welding and engineering skills among local students.

“Our Coastline Initiative is more than just a competition—it’s an opportunity for students to apply their engineering and welding skills to a real-world project that positively impacts our environment,” said Joey D’Isernia, CEO of Eastern Shipbuilding Group, Inc. “We are proud to partner with BCARA and the University of Florida to foster educational growth while contributing to the restoration of our coastal waters.”

The competition aims to inspire creativity while highlighting the critical role that artificial reefs play in ecosystem restoration. Participating students gain hands-on experience in welding and marine engineering, learning how their skills can be used to support sustainable development in their communities. Each reef is designed with local environmental conditions in mind, ensuring a lasting positive impact on the marine habitat.

Originally launched in Fall 2022, the Coastline Initiative is part of ESG’s commitment to community development, workforce readiness, and environmental stewardship. Students from area welding and engineering programs are invited to participate in this year’s competition. Teams will develop creative artificial reef designs, and the winning designs will be built and deployed in the waters of Bay and Gulf Counties, helping to restore marine habitats and enhance local fisheries.

Last year’s initiative saw tremendous success, with students from Wakulla High School, Wewahitchka High School, Port St. Joe High School, Haney Technical College, Chipola College, and Port St. Joe and Wewahitchka High Schools collaborating on a joint project. Four reefs were constructed and deployed in Spring 2023 at Bay County’s LAARS B permitted area, where they are now thriving and supporting diverse marine life:

Haney Technical Reef 29° 55.527' N 85° 59.510' W

Chipola College Reef 29° 49.536' N 85° 59.296' W

Wewa/PSJ High School Reef 29° 45.132' N 85° 58.297' W

Wakulla High School Reef 29° 41.551' N 85° 58.913' W

ESG is proud to donate materials to area schools participating in the project and area businesses are invited to sponsor a school project.

For more information about the artificial reefs in Bay County, visit: https://sfyl.ifas.ufl.edu/bay/ bay-county-artificial-reefs/.