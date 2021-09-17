Eastern Shipbuilding Collecting Supplies for Hurricane Ida Survivors

Image courtesy Eastern Shipbuilding Group

[By: Eastern Shipbuilding Group]

Nearly three years since Hurricane Michael devastated Bay County, Florida, Eastern Shipbuilding Group is collecting supplies to support the Louisiana communities recently impacted by Hurricane Ida.

“We know firsthand the overwhelming needs that follow a devasting hurricane, and the long amount of time it takes to fully recover. A lot of folks from Louisiana helped us get back on our feet after Hurricane Michael, and now it is our turn to help the residents impacted by Hurricane Ida,” said Joey D’Isernia, President of Eastern Shipbuilding Group.

Over Labor Day weekend, Marvin Serna, Eastern Shipbuilding Group’s VP of Operations and his wife delivered the first truckloads of supplies to the local fire departments and civic centers in communities that were destroyed by the hurricane including Des Allemands, Presque Isle, Chauvin, Cocodrie, Montegut, Thibodaux, Houma, and Morgan City. The supplies donated by Eastern employees and partners, such as SML contractors and Phoenix Labor of Gulfport Mississippi, included water, tarps, cleaning supplies, batteries, oil, and gasoline for generators.

“It was a hot and backbreaking trip, but it was worth every minute to see the expressions on everyone’s faces - there was some crying, but a lot of happier people, even after the devastation, when we arrived. There is terrible destruction around the complete southern Louisiana areas,” said Marvin Serna, VP of Operations, Eastern Shipbuilding Group.

About the supply drive:

Eastern Shipbuilding Group is collecting supplies at their three shipyards in Panama City, Allanton, and Port St. Joe.

Supplies needed include:

Tarps

Flashlights / Batteries

Toiletries (toothbrushes, toothpaste, toilet paper, wet wipes, feminine products, etc.)

Baby Items (formula, diapers, wipes, etc.)

Non-perishable food

Cleaning Supplies

Clothing

Dog Food

Cat Food

