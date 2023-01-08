e-Port Pte. Ltd. Launches eLSA Cash to Master (CTM)

Today, e-Port Pte. Ltd, a maritime-dedicated supply chain startup, announced the product launch of eLSA Cash to Master (CTM) – Digital Platform & Delivery Service. With an average of 140,000 ship-calls at the Port of Singapore annually, eLSA (e-Leveraging Ship Agents) is a ‘Ship-in-Port’ digital platform that offers a new way for ship managers to digitalize and streamline their CTM activities. A process that will free up time and reduce costs for eLSA CTM users.

“eLSA offers real-time and full visibility of the whole CTM process,” says James Kim, Chief Product Officer. “The platform has done all the heavy lifting at the back end so you can simply enjoy the benefits digitally, with a seamless knowledge repository for further data harnessing.”

From answering emails, processing requests, collecting cash, and delivering to the vessel at anchorage, it’s estimated that at least nine (9) to twenty-four (24) man-hours are spent on each CTM transaction. Furthermore, the lack of visibility and accountability while cash is in-transit creates undue exposure. With eLSA Cash to Master (CTM), the process is simplified, secure, and cost-effective within a few clicks on a mobile device or computer. Ship managers and agents can now make better use of their limited time and reduce risk by utilizing eLSA CTM.

Features and benefits of eLSA CTM include:

Simplified ordering of CTM via app or online portal,

Full visibility w/ real-time notifications and tracking of handlers & events,

Full audit trail of the digital chain of custody from order to delivery,

Fully insured cash delivery w/ serial #s of $100 notes tracked,

Dedicated server for each customer (Optional)

eLSA CTM is available immediately at a competitive price. Please contact Sean M. Holt, at [email protected] / WhatsApp: +65 8225 5517

About e-Port Pte. Ltd.: Founded in 2020, e-Port is a maritime-dedicated startup that has developed eLSA (e-Leveraging Ship Agents), an A.I.-enabled ‘Ship-in-Port’ digital platform. eLSA is a maritime supply chain visibility solution that creates real-time visibility and actionable data for cargo owners, terminals, carriers, agents, and port service providers.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.