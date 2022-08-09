Dualog Establishes an R&D Office in Krakow, Poland

An enthusiastic team of developers lined up during the hectic period of setting up the Dualog Krakow Office. From left: Fredrik Eilertsen, Filip Franik, Tomasz Sulkowski, Sebastian Dabrowski, Jan Steczko, Bartlomiej Leja.

Leading maritime software provider Dualog moves in new directions to expand its software research and development capability by setting up a new operation in the Polish university city of Krakow.



Facing challenges of meeting the high demand for new software solutions, Morten Lind-Olsen, CEO of Dualog, has set his sights on Poland to resolve the immediate need to increase research and development (R&D) capacity.



“During a short period, we have established a force of six people in our new Krakow office, all full-time and, from August, available to input into the ongoing programme to expand our software solutions for the integrated ship,” added the Dualog CEO.



“Over the decades, Norway and Poland have had a strong relationship. We believe there will be benefits from the cultural ties and fit between both countries and there is a lot of competence available. Not only will these excellent people be able to support Dualog’s DNA of Innovations at sea, delivered with passion, but will be able to work locally and at the same time be fully integrated into Dualog’s global operations.



“Five years ago, Dualog created its Innovation Garage initiative, attracting highly skilled developers to Norway. Today the company seeks new directions to draw the right competence and capacity,” he said.



“With our aim to bring ship and shore closer, we will continue to develop software to help ship owners and managers fulfil their digital strategies. The Krakow establishment is another proof of our overall commitment to the market,” said Mr Lind-Olsen.

