[By: DM Consulting]

Hosted by DM Consulting:

The International Dry Dock Conference/Advanced Training Forum is set for 4-5 June 2025 in Providence, Rhode Island, United States. Continuing a long tradition of excellence, this is the eleventh in an extraordinarily successful series of international conferences held on a tri-annual basis since 2000. There will be opportunities for all involved in the industry to take part in discussions and share knowledge and experiences. The conference provides advance training for those in the dry dock industry. Past participants included representatives of shipyards,

government agencies, engineering/consulting firms, maritime organizations, and ship/vessel operators from six continents. The Conference series is internationally recognized as an outstanding opportunity to network with hundreds of practitioners, researchers, and specialists at the leading edge of the dry dock/drydocking profession. Numerous topics with valuable technical information will be shared with attendees.

About the Conference

This immensely successful series of conferences has consistently drawn an international audience who come to share their knowledge and learn from the experiences of others. The

papers and presentations promise to cover a broad spectrum of topics dealing with a multitude of issues facing the community. Conference attendees will leave with a greater understanding of the challenges faced by their peers and gain valuable insight into how those challenges were overcome.

Conference objectives are:

Provide industry experts who have extensive experience in solving design, environmental, financing, construction, planning, and maintenance programs that are specific to the industry.

Provide methods to increase efficiency and productivity, enhance performance to help the bottom line by sharing information and knowledge.

Provide suppliers who can provide the latest tools and technology that will benefit everyone.

Provide networking opportunities with peers from around the world to learn what they are doing to solve similar problems and launch innovative solutions.

Technology

Technology is playing an increasingly vital role in addressing the complexities of drydocking. For example, materials like rubber and composite blocks are being used as alternatives to

traditional wooden supports. These materials not only reduce environmental waste but also offer improved reusability, making them a practical and sustainable choice. Similarly, automated systems for block positioning have streamlined preparation processes, reducing both the time required and the potential for error. The conference will serve as a hub for exploring these technologies in detail. The event will feature presentations and discussions led by industry experts, offering insights into how these tools are being implemented and the challenges associated with their adoption. Attendees will have the chance to learn from real-world case studies, discover the best practices and explore how modern technologies can be integrated into their operations.

Shipyards Stuck in the 20th Century

Shipyards should take advantage of the technological advances that avail themselves to this industry. In recent years there have been several exciting developments that show great promise to improve the speed, safety, reliability, and costs of drydocking techniques. The latest innovations available allow shipyards to be more competitive in the maritime industry. By comparison, frenzied adoption of modern technologies has permeated nearly all industries in this modern age, but one industry that remains relatively unchanged by new advances is the drydocking industry. In drydocking, vessels are handled and supported out of the water, which puts the vessel at risk for damage. This is a large liability; and so changing procedures, or testing new supports is undertaking a lot at risk. Shipyards will forgo these changes for the more familiar options, which hinders dry dock and drydocking technological advancements, leaving the drydocking industry with 20 th century technology.

The urgency to take on these modern technologies has to do with the current state of international affairs. Countries with higher levels of regulations are losing work to countries without regulations. Regulations result in safer evolutions for the vessel and the crew, although it also drives up cost. For example, cleaning and painting the hull of a vessel can require a trained union worker with mandatory breaks, scaffolding, shrouding, and more. Without regulations, poorly trained hourly employees can achieve a similar result with just a ladder -but it is not as safe, the labor is not paid as fairly, and the ecological damage is completely ignored. The only way for highly regulated countries to compete is with the use of technology. Automation, improved methods, and better materials are examples. It is time to start thinking smarter.

Physical Support Systems

Ship Support Systems-Vessels with shaped hulls must be carefully supported during the drydocking process. Current methods of drydocking require cutting large timber blocks to the shape of the hull. Replacement of traditional dry dock blocks with modern support systems can reduce preparation time, be more environmentally friendly, and more cost effective. Modern support systems include bilge supports, towers, shores, or chains. These systems are existing systems available off-shelf. The benefits of using these systems include:

Time – can cut dock preparation time by 50% for each drydocking

Environmental – reduces material waste 50%

Costs – can reduce material/labor costs by 60%

Risk – can increase safety for the vessel and the dry dock crew



Shore Ship Support System

Ship Handling/In-Haul Systems- These systems ensure the ship is safely and efficiently brought into the dry dock. The positioning system makes sure the ship is precisely where it should be so the landing can be correctly on the blocks/cradle. Several existing systems are installed and in use. The benefits of using these systems include:

Time – Quick and precise positioning

Costs – Reduced man-hours for an operation

Risks – Controlled ship movement operations



Ship In-haul System

Ship Support Systems- The most common system for drydocking today uses wooden blocks to

support the ship. Wood has desired strength and crush characteristics that are advantageous. The height and angle of the blocks are adjusted to the correspond to the dimensions of the of each ship that is to be drydocked. The side blocks are processed into a 3-dimensional curved surface to conform to the ship’s hull shape. Curved processing requires expert skills and is time consuming. There has always been a need for blocks that do not need curved surface processing and that are reusable. Replacing wood with other materials with similar desired strength and crush properties that are reusable has advantages such as less consumption of wood and ease in achieving the desired curved surface.



Rubber Blocks

Dry Dock Work Enhancement Systems- Propeller/thruster removal and automated paint removal systems-These systems can improve the work processes once the ship drydocking is completed.



Propeller Removal System

Information Technologies

Block Positioning Systems - Enhance and improve the block placements on the dry dock floor. These automations can save many skilled man-hours in preparation, placement, and checking of blocks.



Block Positioning System

Software Systems - Software that is specifically designed to support drydocking vessels can save time and money. It provides guidance to assist personnel in the preparation and planning phases of the operation. Existing programs are designed solely to guide dry dock personnel through the planning and calculations of dry docking/undocking vessels. Naval Architecture software programs can be used to assist drydocking calculations; however, they are difficult to use.

Program features include:

Drydocking and Undocking Calculations

Ship Loading Calculations

Dry Dock Loading Calculations

Emergency Loading Calculations

Tidal Graph Generator

Pumping Plan Generator (floating dry docks)

Calculates in US or Metric Units

The program is an accurate, time saving tool for the individual tasked with ensuring safe dry docking and undocking evolutions. All the standard drydocking and undocking calculations can be computed using the program including ship size; load limitations; ship stability; corrections for list and trim and dry dock loading.

Software System Screen

Dry dock control systems-Safety and efficiency can be improved by automated dry dock control systems. -The control of a floating dry dock is difficult. One must pump and flood many tank groups against the dynamically changing deflection caused by taking the load of the ship, pumping against tides, waves, all while fighting free surface. The control of a floating dry dock is difficult requiring experience and knowledge during drydocking operations. Many floating dry dock accidents that result in damage to the dry dock, vessel, and personnel have occurred due to mis-operation of the dry dock. Safety and efficiency are improved using automated systems.

Display Screen from a Dry Dock Control System

3D Scanning -3D Scanning vessels in or out of the water can provide detailed information about a dry dock, and vessels in or out of the water. Drydocking, especially in the commercial industry, can be risky due to misinformation or a general lack of information. 3D Scanning provides critical information on hull shape and appendages. This ensures certainty in drydocking and reduces the risks. There is no better source of information on a vessel than a 3D scan.

Attend the Conference

Integrating modern technology into dry docks and drydocking can improve the speed, safety, reliability, and costs of drydocking. Technology will continue to help us shape our future both professionally and personally. Those working in shipyards will play a key role in modernizing the drydocking industry. The industry would be wise to take advantage of technology for the benefit of their businesses and customers. There are more drydocking technological advancements available to the industry. Additional technologies and ideas are available. They include; Common user facilities (increases competition in the industry), dry dock ramps/elevators (improves access to the dry dock), dry dock gates (replaces caisson and connected operations), fiber reinforced blocks (replaces steel reinforced blocks and does not rust), and cameras/remotes/drones/scanners (updates information available before or during a drydocking).

As the drydocking industry continues to adapt to changing demands, technology will play an increasingly significant role. The 2025 International Dry Dock Conference/Advanced Training Forum will provide a practical and informative setting for understanding these changes and how they can benefit organizations across the sector. For those invested in advancing their knowledge and improving practices, this event offers an excellent opportunity to stay informed and engaged.

Go to https://www.drydockconference.com for more information or to register for the conference.