DP World Strengthens its Commitment Towards Wildlife Conservation at TATR

[By: DP World]

DP World, a leading provider of worldwide, smart, end-to-end supply chain solutions company, has strengthened its commitment to wildlife conservation efforts at the Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR). Recognizing the critical need to protect the reserve's 93 tigers and support the larger population of over 150 tigers in the TATR, DP World has partnered with TATR management for implementing a pioneering AI-based virtual wall and human-animal conflict mitigation system (HACMS). These efforts are part of a broader initiative that includes the provision of advanced fire protection equipment and the installation of AI cameras in three buffer villages surrounding the reserve. This innovative approach not only aims to secure the habitats of these magnificent creatures but is also a testament to DP World’s commitment to its partner TATR in fostering a harmonious coexistence between humans and wildlife, making a lasting impact on the region's biodiversity.

Tadoba National Park, the oldest and largest in the state of Maharashtra, spans approximately 1,727 square kilometers, with around 625 square kilometers designated as critical tiger habitat(core) and about 1,101 square kilometers serving as a buffer area. This reserve is celebrated for having the fastest-growing tiger population in India, making it a crucial stronghold for these magnificent big cats. Beyond tigers, Tadoba boasts a rich tapestry of wildlife, including leopards, wild pigs, sambar, chital, wild dogs, sloth bears, and a variety of bird species.

DP World has actively supported the implementation of the Human-Animal Conflict Mitigation System (HACMS), an advanced technology with cloud-based infrastructure for real-time data transmission and analysis. This technology was highlighted by Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in his "Mann Ki Baat" program. A standout feature is its predictive analytics, which monitors wildlife behavior and sends early warnings of tigers, bears, and leopards nearing villages, thereby reducing the risk of attacks on humans and livestock. The system triggers a series of alerts, including hooters at village poles, mobile notifications to forest officials, and public address announcements, ensuring timely communication and preventing dangerous encounters. This comprehensive alert mechanism enhances the safety of both humans and wildlife.

Furthermore, to enhance TATR's firefighting capabilities, DP World has equipped rangers with the necessary tools – including a fire truck, swift-moving mini fire tender, and 10 high-performance fire blowers - to effectively combat forest fires and protect the delicate balance of the reserve.

In 2022, DP World made a significant contribution to the TATR by providing two patrolling vehicles to the Conservation Foundation, greatly enhancing the safety and efficiency of forest patrols. Last year, DP World also provided TATR with thermal drones which has significantly boosted the reserve's surveillance capabilities by enabling real-time monitoring of wildlife and habitats. This technology has proven to be a cost-effective and non-invasive alternative to traditional methods.

Dr. Jitendra Ramgaokar, IFS Field Director, TATR and Executive Director TATR Conservation Foundation, said, “DP World has greatly enhanced human-wildlife coexistence through their support of the Human-Animal Conflict Mitigation System (HACMS). This innovative technology leverages AI and computer vision to protect local communities from wildlife threats. Their provision of advanced fire protection equipment and AI cameras further supports our conservation efforts, safeguarding both forests and animals. This initiative is a testament to the power of AI for social good and sets a new benchmark in digital innovation for wildlife conservation.”

Talking about the initiative, Mr. Kevin D'Souza, Senior Vice President - Business Development, Middle East, North Africa, and Subcontinent, DP World, said, “We are steadfast in our commitment to supporting the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve, continually reinforcing our partnership to protect the forest from wildfires and man-wildlife conflicts. By safeguarding this crucial natural habitat, we are not only preserving its ecological value but also enhancing the safety and well-being of the forest staff and the local communities in the buffer zone.”

DP World is part of an industry task force led by “United for Wildlife”, which partners with key stakeholders to tackle unlawful wildlife trade. DP World has signed 11 commitments, including stopping the transportation and trade of illegal wildlife products.