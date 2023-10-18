DP World Signs MOU with Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority for Vadhvan Port

Shri. Sanjay Sethi, IAS, Chairman, JNPA and Mr. Rizwan Soomar, CEO & Managing Director, MENA & India Subcontinent, DP World, exchanging a MoU at GMIS 2023 for developing Vadhvan Port

[By: DP World]

DP World, a leading global provider of smart end-to-end logistics, and the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA), today, signed a Memorandum of Understanding to initiate willingness and co-operation between them for developing Vadhvan Port.

Nestled towards the north of Mumbai along the Arabian coast, Vadhvan provides an ideal location for a port with a natural draft of 20 meters. Its proximity to Mumbai as well as Gujarat along the western coast along with established connectivity to Northern and Central India via the national railway network and NH8 add to its attractiveness as a trade gateway to the region.

Speaking about the MoU, Shri Sanjay Sethi, Chairman, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority, said, "We are extremely happy to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with DP World for the new port at Vadhvan. DP World has been a strong partner for us over the last two and a half decades and we are confident that their support will go a long way in making Vadhvan port a reality."

Commenting on the MoU, Shri. Jibu K. Itty, CEO, DP World Nhava Sheva., said, “Our relationship with Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) is built on trust and a shared vision to make trade possible. We are excited to partner with JNPA in exploring trade opportunities that can be unlocked by developing Vadhvan port along the west coast of the country. We believe that the proposed location has the requisite features to transform Vadhvan into a great port that can bring incremental prosperity to the region.”

DP World currently operates five container terminals in India – two in Nhava Sheva, one each in Mundra, Cochin and Chennai – with a combined capacity of approximately 6 million TEUs. The company has also announced the development of a new greenfield terminal at Tuna-Tekra that has an annual capacity of 2.19 million TEUs. Once Tuna-Tekra commences operations, DP World’s combined capacity in India will increase to 8.19 million TEUs.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.