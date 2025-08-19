DP World Carbon Inset Credits Rise Fivefold

[By: DP World]

Credits offered by DP World to customers through its world-first Carbon Inset Programme trial will see a fivefold increase, helping businesses reduce their indirect (Scope 3) emissions.

Following the programme’s initial success, which has seen over 200,000 TEUs worth of registrations since January this year, every loaded container imported through DP World’s UK ports from 1 October 2025 will qualify for Carbon Inset Credits of 250kg CO2e, up from the 50kg CO2e of credits previously offered.

The additional carbon credits address the emissions associated with the entire port call of container ships when manoeuvring into London Gateway or Southampton over their ‘last nautical mile’, including the emissions of tug and pilot boats. The additional credits are enabled by the use of incrementally lower carbon fuels by both DP World’s subsidiary Unifeeder, across its Northern European shipping network, and Svitzer, under a world-first partnership that will see its tug boats in the UK transition to these fuels.

John Trenchard, Vice President for Sustainable International Supply Chains at DP World, said: “The strong interest in our Carbon Inset Programme since its launch in January shows that our customers are looking for practical, tangible ways to decarbonise their supply chains. Expanding the programme allows more cargo owners to immediately benefit from emissions reductions within their logistics operations. At DP World, we’re making more sustainable trade flow through pioneering initiatives, such as using lower carbon fuels, smarter logistics, and seamless port operations, which together deliver sustainability and competitiveness side by side.”

Ekaterina Riegels Hjorth, Head of Decarbonisation at Svitzer, said: "We’re proud to team up with DP World to expand the Carbon Inset Programme to the 'last nautical mile'. This initiative demonstrates what’s possible when partners across the port ecosystem unite around a shared ambition to deliver real, scalable emissions reductions.”

Those importers who have already registered for the programme will automatically qualify for the increase in available carbon inset credits. For companies not yet registered, they can register at DP World Carbon Inset Programme Trial.

DP World’s market-leading sustainability initiatives, including the Modal Shift and Carbon Inset Programmes and the use of lower carbon solutions at London Gateway and Southampton, earned the company the ‘Sustainability Company of the Year’ award at the 2025 Multimodal Awards. DP World is also working to make Southampton the UK’s first operationally net zero container terminal.