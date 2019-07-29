Dorset Marine Supplier MCI Appoints New Operations Manager

Christopher Hill

By The Maritime Executive 2019-07-29 17:45:01

U.K. maritime company Marine Components International (MCI) has appointed a new operations manager to help drive growth in the superyacht, leisure marine and motorboat markets across Europe.

Christopher Hill, aged 35, joins MCI, based in Poole in Dorset, having held similar roles for companies including the manufacturer John Guest International.

MCI managing director Andy Scott, who took over the company in 2017, said having grown turnover by a quarter in the last 12 months to £1.35m, more investment is required in operations.

“We are delighted to welcome Chris to our team, he brings years of experience with large warehouse operations at several companies,” he said. “He has already started work on maximizing use of our 4,500 sq ft facility ensuring we are prepared for new products that we will be launching shortly. Chris will manage our logistics suppliers making sure our customers receive our products in the most efficient and cost-effective way.”

Scott said MCI’s operations have to keep pace with orders and the company’s target to grow turnover to £3million in three years.

“It is a very exciting time for MCI and it is brilliant to be able to grow our team with more resource to enable us to give the best possible service to customers,” he said. “MCI has a strong portfolio of products acting as distributors for Bennett Trim Tabs, Groco Marine fittings, Lasdrop shaft seals and Dr Shrink Premium shrink wrap. This means we have a wide range of products in size and quantity and Chris’s job will be to help us better manage all the different industries we supply from marine to industrial.”

Hill said he is attracted to work at MCI by the company’s ambitious growth plans and the opportunity to play a key role in a dynamic smaller business.

“It is great to join MCI at a key moment for the company under new management wanting to grow,” he said. “I have been working with the team looking at a range of improvements including better stock rotation and shorter lead in times to offer customers more value and better service. MCI is a well-known company and our challenge is take MCI to the next level ensuring our standards and processes are aligned to the evolving demands of industry.”

Scott said MCI has a clear strategy to win more work in the superyacht, motorboat and leisure marine sectors working with boatyards including long-standing clients Princess Yachts, Sunseeker and naval architects in the U.K. and Europe.

“We are pleased to see growth in the last year after a huge amount of effort from the new team,” said Scott who has worked in the maritime sector for more than 30 years. “MCI has a strong client base but it was in need of modernizing. We are now seeing the fruits of that modernization process.

“Looking forward Bennett Marine is a key product for MCI. It has been a market leader for 50 years and is the only company that offers both electric and hydraulic trim tab solutions. Bennett has been used by the world’s best boat builders on vessels up to 30m and has the largest range of control options from simple rocker switches to fully automatic Auto Trim Pro. Similarly, Groco is hugely respected for the quality and durability of its bronze valves and strainers, which are true bronze not DZR, and are far superior to alternatives on the market. Moreover, it has a very strong range of pumps, water pressure systems sanitation and heat exchangers. Groco’s core market is boats up to 100m in the leisure and commercial motor and yacht sectors. Another area of growth is the Dr Shrink range of industrial packaging which is used to shrink wrap boats during refit and winter storage as well as protect machinery during transportation and buildings under construction.”

