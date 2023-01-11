DNV's Carl Hoy Pedersen Offers Insights for ESG

DNV Maritime ESG Insights

By DNV

Reporting relevant ESG data to stakeholders is a time-consuming and challenging task for many shipping companies these days.

DNV expert Carl Erik Høy-Petersen provides insights on how an ESG process looks for a maritime company, talks about typical ESG risks and opportunities, and how to ensure that you report the relevant KPIs to stakeholders. He also touches on avoiding overburdening crew and shore personnel when collecting and reporting all the necessary data.

Read the interview now to get helpful insights for your ESG reporting.



