DNV Recognizes ERMA FIRST BLUE CONNECT as 'Energy Saving Device'

Render of ERMA FIRST BLUE CONNECT

[By: ERMA FIRST]

ERMA FIRST, a leading sustainable maritime solutions provider, has received a letter of professional opinion from DNV categorising ERMA FIRST BLUE CONNECT as an energy-saving device and verifying its positive impact on Carbon Intensity Indicator performance.

Following a thorough review, DNV has issued a letter of professional opinion confirming that ERMA FIRST’s alternative maritime power (AMP) system, BLUE CONNECT, meets the requirements for categorisation as an ‘energy-saving device’ (ESD). In the same document, DNV recognises BLUE CONNECT’s ability to improve vessel Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) ratings in line with regulations set out by the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

Dimitris Tsoulos, BLUE CONNECT Director, ERMA FIRST, said: “BLUE CONNECT’s official recognition as an energy-saving device that can help ship owners to improve their CII rating is a significant milestone for the product and for ERMA FIRST as an organisation. This letter of professional opinion from DNV provides evidence of the benefits BLUE CONNECT can deliver as we strive to offer solutions that facilitate regulatory compliance and support the decarbonisation of shipping and the protection of coastal environments.”

By plugging into an onshore power supply and shutting down its diesel auxiliary engines while berthed, a vessel equipped with BLUE CONNECT not only saves energy but eliminates the emission of greenhouse gases including carbon dioxide in port, thereby reducing its overall carbon intensity per transport work, Tsoulos explained. In addition to improving CII ratings in accordance with IMO requirements, the solution allows ship operators to comply with port regulations as authorities worldwide continue to develop and implement requirements for the use of shore power at berth.

As the leading global manufacturer of ballast water treatment systems (BWTS), ERMA FIRST considers the protection of marine ecosystems as its primary objective. In developing BLUE CONNECT, the company drew on the experience gained through its industry-leading ERMA FIRST FIT BWTS, to create a product that goes far beyond regulatory compliance in terms of environmental benefits. Specifically, BLUE CONNECT helps improve air quality and reduce noise and vibrations in ports, enhancing health and quality of life in surrounding communities while minimising impacts on aquatic fauna.

The solution is suitable for retrofit and newbuild installations and is available in containerised or stand-alone formats. Standard models currently cater to Ro-Ro, Ro-Pax and pure-passenger ferries as well as container ships, cruise ships and tankers, but the system can be tailored to the needs of other vessel types.

Learn more about the benefits of BLUE CONNECT and AMP in general in ERMA FIRST white paper Alternative Maritime Power: The Key to Greener Ports, available to download now.

