DNV GL Certification for RS Battery System

08-07-2020

MG proudly announces that the high-performance RS battery system has passed all the comprehensive tests for the DNV GL type approval. As a result the DNV GL certificate isofficially signed on the 10th of July.



The RS battery system complies with DNV GL rules for classification ships, offshore units, highspeed and light crafts. The RS battery system is accepted for installation on all vessels thatrequire DNV GL classification.



Product Description

The RS battery system is a liquid cooled lithium-ion battery-based energy storage system (ESS) for use in battery-powered or hybrid vessels and off-shore units. The battery system is designed according to design option 1– no thermal runaway propagation between cells within a module –with a unique propagation protection system (PPS). The battery system is ready for installation with integrated off-gas duct. The system consists off our variants of MG RS battery modules and two variants of the MG master HV battery management system (Master BMS).



Series and parallel configuration

One single RS battery module consists of up to 48 battery cells. Each individual RS battery module contains its own slave and redundant BMS. The battery modules can be connected in series or in parallel to meet the required system voltage and capacity. The possible voltage range for a single string is from 44 Vdc up to 900 Vdc. When larger battery banks are needed, multiple strings can be connected in parallel to increase the capacity.

RS series Battery Modules with DNV GL certification

Modules: MGRS12S4P176 / 14S3P132 / 16S3P132 / 24S2P088

Chemistry: Lithium-Ion NMC

Number of cells: 42 – 48

Cell configuration: 12S4P, 14S3P, 16S3P, 24S2P

Nominal voltage: 44 – 88 Vdc

Capacity: 88 – 192 Ah

Energy: 7.4 – 8.4 kWh

Cooling: Liquid



Battery Management System (BMS) with DNV GL certification

Type: MG Master HV (MGMHV800300/500)

Max No. of modules: 48

Max load voltage: 900 V

Max load current: 300 – 500 A



Location classes (DNVGL-CG-0339)

Temperature: Class A

Humidity: Class B

Vibration: Class A

EMC: Class A

Enclosure: IP65



More information

Download here the DNV GL certificate

RS high-performance batteries, product information and downloads: Click here

