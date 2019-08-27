DNV GL Awards thyssenkrupp First Approval Certificate for 3D Printing

A probehead for taking gas samples in a hot gas atmosphere, produced at the thyssenkrupp TechCenter Additive Manufacturing (courtesy of thyssenkrupp)

By The Maritime Executive 2019-08-27 20:53:05

The shipping industry is looking to take advantage of additive manufacturing (AM), also known as 3D printing, to print spare parts, thereby reducing lead times, costs, stock requirements, and environmental impacts. Certification ensures that AM part users can have the same confidence in an additive manufactured product as a conventionally produced one.

The newly issued certificate makes thyssenkrupp the world’s first producer of 3D printed parts for maritime applications to obtain manufacturer approval from DNV GL. This means that thyssenkrupp TechCenter Additive Manufacturing is a DNV GL approved supplier for maritime and general industrial applications. Certification was important for thyssenkrupp Marine Systems as the company is working closely with international customers on the integration of additive manufactured parts on ships and submarines.

“Additive manufacturing will have a significant impact on the future maritime value chain. Producing components that have the same level of quality as conventionally manufactured parts and fulfil class requirements is key. At DNV GL, we are very pleased to certify that the thyssenkrupp TechCenter Additive Manufacturing has demonstrated its ability to reliably produce metallic materials using additive manufacturing. This is the first time DNV GL has awarded its Approval of Manufacturer certificate, and I would like to congratulate thyssenkrupp on this achievement,” says Geir Dugstad, Director of Ship Classification & Technical Director of DNV GL – Maritime.

The approval covers the 3D printing and processing of austenitic stainless steel parts. Certification was also awarded for the acceptance process in accordance with EN 10204 and the associated product information, particularly the chemical and physical material characteristics. Approvals for individual special components are also being prepared.

“We are delighted that with thyssenkrupp TechCenter Additive Manufacturing we now have a certified partner who can supply thyssenkrupp Marine Systems with additive manufactured parts that meet both our own and our customers’ high expectations. Together we are putting innovative solutions into our submarines and ships, setting new standards for the navy of the future,” says Dr Luis Alejandro Orellano, Chief Operating Officer of thyssenkrupp Marine Systems.

DNV GL experts from multiple units coordinated to examine whether the TechCenter's processes were reliable and ensured consistent quality. "A team effort was particularly important here, as the certification required us to rethink traditional methods for quality evaluation and certification. I would like to thank everybody involved for their support and collaboration,” says Eva Junghans, Senior Principal Engineer, Materials & Welding at DNV GL – Maritime.

