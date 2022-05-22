DNV Certifies First Training Platform Provider 'Seably'

SeaSkill Service Manager Torsten Schröder awarded Seably’s CEO Andrea Lodolo the certification on behalf of DNV last week. Credit: Seably

[By: DNV]

DNV has awarded the Swedish maritime training platform Seably a new DNV competence certification for its digital services.

The DNV SeaSkill™ standard ST-0595 is the first of its kind and addresses an emerging trend in the maritime training market: the emergence of training platform providers.

The standard’s certification framework aims to ensure the quality of the training platforms, as well as their learning products and operation. It was developed in co-operation with Seably as a pilot customer.

Rapid digitalization, a move to offer more learning experiences on board and two years of operating during a global pandemic have transformed the maritime training market. Greater digital portfolios and local providers seeking access to learners from around the world have led to the emergence of digital training platforms. They offer local providers the opportunity to elevate their courses beyond their regional market and gain access to customers worldwide.

Andrea Lodolo, CEO of Seably says: “I am delighted that we have been able to work with DNV on the ST-0595 standard, which is open and will be available for any organisation in the maritime sector to achieve. It was of great importance to us that we pioneered this for the benefit of the whole sector, and not just the select few. There has been tremendous progress in technology and learning skills, and Seably has been at the forefront, driving innovation through our unique marketplace. This standard recognises this progress while setting the bar to maintain the quality and robustness that seafarers rightly expect from their training and development. We look forward to seeing many more companies attain the standard in the future.”

“Making learning experiences widely accessible to seafarers is a very positive development for an industry that is becoming increasingly demanding as it heads into a digitalized, decarbonized future. However, while we welcome this trend, it is equally important to ensure that training platform providers have a robust management system in place which accounts for the challenges of their unique operational environment,” says Ulrich Bernhardt, Head of Competence & Learning and SeaSkill™ at DNV.

He added: “This is why we were so pleased to work with Seably as a pilot customer to develop the DNV SeaSkill™ certification standard ST-0595. It defines the necessary criteria for digital training platforms, for example, including requirements for how to ensure the quality of the training organisations which use the platform as well as their products and covers information security.”

In addition, DNV’s certification criteria also includes other service areas which the training platform may offer to their own customers. This covers services such as provision of training simulators, assessments, and the certification of learners on behalf of the onboarded training organisations, as well as content development and learning consultancy.



