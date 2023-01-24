Disney Cruise Line Celebrates its Silver Jubilee

Celebrating 25 Years of Unforgettable Family Vacations with Disney Cruise Line It’s our quarter-century anniversary. We’re pulling out all the stops, complete with new offerings and shimmering decorations across our entire fleet of ships. Join our magical celebration this summer and get ready to kick up your heels with beloved Disney Characters like Captains Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, all decked out in their sparkly best—sailing select dates from May through September 2023 only. Have a blast meeting Disney Characters, dancing to new music, and toasting exciting adventures ahead.

A SILVER JUBILEE

Dance, sing, and clap your hands as we cast off to the beat of a brand-new signature song. Serving as the soundtrack of our summer celebration, the uplifting tune features all the excitement of past vacations and new family adventures ahead. Meet and take pictures with Captains Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse—all dressed up in their shimmering 25th-anniversary attire.

SILVER ANNIVERSARY FIREWORKS AT SEA.

In addition to Pirate Night, we’re adding a second magical night of fireworks at sea to most Bahamian, Caribbean, and Mediterranean cruises this summer.

Disney Silver Celebration

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.