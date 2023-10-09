Digital Maritime Training Company MTR Signs Deal with Oldendorff Carriers

R-L Bartek Marcinkiewicz, Head of Crew Development Oldendorff, Capt Ozgur Alemdag CEO MTR, Armin Zilske, Director Crewing Oldendorff Carriers Capt Engin Buyuktepe, COO MTR Alena Praslova, Crew Development Assistant Oldendorff

[By: Maritime Trainer]

Maritime Trainer (MTR) is announcing a new deal with Germany’s largest bulk operator Oldendorff Carriers to deliver an extensive online training package for seafarers.

MTR CEO Capt Ozgur Alemdag said the digital training company will supply the education on a multi-year deal to crew working on around 80 bulk carriers in Oldendorff Carrier’s fleet.

“We are delighted to strike this new agreement,” he said. “We are seeing increasing demand for our digital interactive content. We believe this cutting edge tech based package strengthens our position, especially in the dry bulk market, by helping shipping companies meet DryBMS and Rightship’s Inspection Ship Questionnaire (RISQ) rigorous requirements.”

Oldendorff Carriers director crewing Armin Zilske said a key consideration in selecting MTR is its expertise in Tanker Management and Self Assessment (TMSA) requirements.

“We are pleased to be working with MTR which can offer comprehensive training content to our crew,” he said. “Moreover, MTR is flexible and can tailor training to our future requirements.”

MTR recently reported its strongest year of trading, hitting the milestone of 50,000 seafarers assessed and trained over the last decade. The company has won 20 new clients ranging from ship management companies and crewing agencies, including Atlantic Lloyd, Armona, Borealis, Trans Ka, Imza Marine, DFDS, Movers, Ditas, and Neptune Lines.

MTR says it now has more than 600 ships under its subscription service and aims to reach up to 1500 ships by the end of 2024. The company has grown its headcount to over 50, including former mariners, software developers, data analysts, psychologists and mentors.

“We are eager to develop more engaging, interactive and personal training,” said Mr. Alemdag. “Prime areas for growth include data and vision analytics, AI, digital twins, crew wellness, immersive and gamification learning.”

MTR has offices in US, Dubai, India, and Turkey and representatives in Greece, Singapore, Australia, and the Philippines.

