Deugro Continues Deliveries for INEOS Project One

[By: deugro]

As part of its ongoing deliveries for INEOS Project One—one of the most energy-efficient and raw-material-efficient olefin complexes in Europe— deugro successfully completed yet another shipment from the UAE and Oman to the Port of Antwerp, Belgium.

The cargo components were collected at the ports of Hamriyah, UAE and Sohar, Oman and were delivered to the Port of Antwerp, Belgium in June. These deliveries are in addition to the 52,600 cubic meters of equipment that deugro delivered from China to Belgium in January, which included a variety of oversized and heavy lift units such as a 430-metric-ton modular building measuring nearly 29 x 14.4 x 6.65 meters, pipe racks with lengths of over 15 meters, and exchanger skids weighing more than 160 metric tons.

With deugro UK acting as the central project control tower—and working in close collaboration with the local teams from deugro Belgium, deugro UAE, deugro Oman and dteq Transport Engineering Solutions, who provided on-site supervision and coordination for all loading and discharge operations—all cargo was successfully delivered safely and on schedule.

“This is just one of many shipments deugro has been awarded in support of the INEOS Project One megaproject in Antwerp, and also one of the most complex due to the nature of the cargo and locations,” said Ben Cunnington, Country Manager UK at deugro. “deugro offices in Belgium, the UK, the UAE and Oman were all involved, with representatives present for all the loading and unloading operations of the cargo. In addition to this, the expert support from dteq and our Chartering team makes this a true joint effort and highlights the nature of deugro’s teamwork.”