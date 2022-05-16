DESMI Opens 2nd African Office in Nigeria

Image courtesy of DESMI

[By: DESMI]

We have sold our solutions to Nigeria for more than 20 years – and it is now time to take further steps into the Nigerian market being even closer to our customers and partners.

Speaking to Leslie P. Andrews, Managing Director of DESMI Africa, you can feel the enthusiasm and good mood. This is another solid step for the DESMI Group into the African market, which has been served and supplied with solutions from DESMI for decades.

“We are happy. The Nigerian market is a huge market to service, and with the increasing demand for our solutions both within oil spill and pumps, it makes perfect sense to have our presence, team, and knowledge, locally” says Mr. Andrews.

DESMI Nigeria (Official company name: DESMI Flow Technology W.A. Limited) will be located in Lagos, and the young startup team consists of Office Manager Najeeba Abdulmajeed Owolabi and the sales team Philbertus Mujuni, Collins Ugochukwu Afoaku and Elijah Sobalaje Ogunniran. The sales team has used the last year to support our local customers preparing for the strategic move into one of Africa’s largest economies.

“Being here locally, with our own office, is a milestone, and our goals have been set. We have high expectations! We want to be one of the most preferred brands with our flow technology solutions within oil spill response, marine debris trash, engine room pumps for marine and utilities, and much more. An exciting future is ahead of us in Nigeria” concludes Mr. Andrews.



The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.