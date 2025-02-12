DESMI Acquires Nordan Marine – A Strategic Step Forward

[By DESMI]

DESMI, a global leader in pump and flow solutions across the marine, defense, aquaculture and industry sector, is proud to announce the acquisition of Nordan Marine.

Nordan Marine is a trusted partner in the maritime sector and provider of comprehensive service and repair solutions for cargo and fuel handling systems, including those used for LPG, LEG carriers as well as LNG and alternative fuel-capable vessels.

This acquisition strengthens DESMI’s commitment to deliver top-tier flow solutions and services, with a particular focus on the maritime industry, while continuing to support a variety of other sectors.

As DESMI expands its market presence, the company is enhancing its portfolio of gas cargo- and fuel-pump solutions, which now includes advanced technologies for emerging fuel types. "As part of our growth strategy, we aim to provide the products and solutions that shipowners and shipyards need, especially in supporting the transition to green fuels," says Rasmus Folsø, Head of New Green Solutions at DESMI. A global service network is key to ensuring these new solutions are successfully implemented.

Nordan Marine brings extensive expertise and a strong presence in the gas carrier market, making it a perfect fit for DESMI’s growth plans. "We are thrilled to welcome Nordan Marine to the DESMI family. Their expertise will complement our service offerings and strengthen our promise to support the green fuel transition," says Humphrey Lau, Group CEO of DESMI.

This acquisition aligns with DESMI’s long-term promise of 'Making Life Flow' through sustainable and efficient solutions. Together, we will continue to push the boundaries of innovation and customer service excellence. Over time, Nordan Marine and DESMI have built a strong collaboration, and both recognize the significant advantages and potential of joining forces to drive future growth and innovation.

Nordan Marine was founded in 2011 by Kent Mahon Krogh and Allan Bech with the goal of building a global company within the maritime service sector. Over the years, they have developed the company into a leading player worldwide, particularly in the service of gas carriers.

“We have built a strong team of motivated employees, a solid brand, and a strong foundation for continued growth under DESMI,” says Kent Mahon Krogh, Managing Director of Nordan Marine.

For Nordan Marine, the acquisition means that the company’s development can accelerate even further under DESMI’s leadership. “Nordan Marine is already in a strong position today, but with an experienced and strong globally operating player like DESMI backing us, we can fully realize the company’s potential to the great benefit of both employees and customers worldwide,” comments Karsten Ries, Chairman of the Board at Nordan Marine.

