Deltamarin Wins Design Contract for Finnlines Superstar Ro-Pax Project

By The Maritime Executive 06-16-2020 03:43:28

Deltamarin has signed a contract with China Merchants Jinling shipyard (Weihai), previously known as AVIC Weihai, for the approval and detail design of Finnlines Superstar 5,100lm ro-pax vessel project.



Especially in the exceptional circumstances of this spring, this contract is significant as it further strengthens Deltamarin’s workload for the coming 18 months . The work will mainly be carried out at Deltamarin’s offices in Finland. Deltamarin has earlier provided the shipyard with consultancy and contract design services on the project.



Deputy General Manager of CMJL shipyard Justin Liu comments: “This contract with Deltamarin further deepens the collaboration between our two companies. We and the end customers have always been very satisfied with the support provided by Deltamarin in these demanding projects. We look forward to providing Finnlines with these eco-friendly Superstar ro-pax vessels.”



“Finnlines has chosen naval architect Deltamarin and CMJL shipyard based on their extensive experience with building ro-pax vessels. We look forward to collaborating with them in future,” says Mikael Lindholm, Head of Newbuilding Department, Finnlines.



“We at Deltamarin are extremely happy and thankful to get this contract during this very abnormal global business environment caused by COVID-19. This proves that Deltamarin’s expertise in the ro-pax segment is highly valued from the client side. These new ro-pax vessels will be among the most environmentally friendly vessels of their type. Finnlines is at the forefront when it comes to sustainable shipping operations that also perfectly fit the values of our company,” says Managing Director Janne Uotila.



Deltamarin and CMJL shipyard have a lot of experience in working together. The latest projects are the E-Flexer ro-pax vessels for Swedish Stena Line and the Rosa dei Venti ro-ro vessel for Italian Giovanni Visentini Trasporti Fluviomarittimi.

