Delivery of Two ASD 40-35 Pilotage & Towing Vessels

In May of this year, Tianjin Port, China was pleased to take delivery of a unique pair of combined towing and pilotage vessels, Jin Gang Lun 31 and Jin Gang Lun 32 from Zhenjiang Shipyard in the Jiangsu Province. The two vessels were designed by the well known Canadian naval architects Robert Allan Ltd. of Vancouver B.C. The new construction team of Tianjin Port was fully involved in all aspects of the construction of the vessels. They are highly satisfied by the general design, fine details of outfitting, very low noise levels, a distinct lack of vibration, and overall performance of the vessels.

The main role of the new tugs is to transport pilots in rough sea conditions in Tianjin Port, Bohai Bay. They will also join the existing towing fleet to provide ship berthing, unberthing, coastal towing service, etc. in the areas the Port operates including the provision of ice-breaking service in the estuaries of nearby rivers.

The vessels will become the very first towing vessels awarded the CCS Class notation of “i-Ship”, with sub-notations of “N”-intelligent navigation; “M”-intelligent machinery space, “E”-intelligent energy management and “I”- intelligent integral platform. The vessels will operate in a safer, more efficient and environmental-friendly manner due to the improved automation system, better operational data collection and analysis all of which is turned into enhanced operational guidance for the Port’s entire fleet.

Operational safety was given the highest priority in developing the design. Watertight bulkheads are arranged so that even if the largest compartment is flooded the vessel will remain afloat with a dry main deck; design effort was made to achieve good hydrodynamic and sea keeping performance; the wheelhouse was designed to maximize visibility for the master. A pilot boarding system is carefully designed with significant input from the owner and the pilot station personnel. The cooling system has been improved over previous vessels based on the owner’s experience and main engine supplier input.

The vessels also meet the new requirement of Chinese Maritime Safety Administration for crew cabins.

Principal particulars of this new design are:

Length O.A.: 40.0m

Beam, moulded: 11.0m

Depth, moulded (hull): 5.12m

Maximum Draft: 3.86m

Jin Gang Lun 31 and Jin Gang Lun 32 are classed and built according to the following CCS Class notation: CSAD, Tug, Greater Coastal Service, Ice Class B, CSMD, AUT-0

Main Tank Capacities are:

Fuel Oil: 80m3

Fresh Water: 45m3

The two vessels have the following average/maximum trial results which meet or exceed the requirement of the specification:

Bollard pull, ahead: 36 tonnes

Free running speed, ahead: 14.48 knots

The vessel has been designed to the highest standards of outfitting for an operating crew of up to ten personnel. The Master’s cabin is on main deck. There is also a spacious mess along with a well- equipped galley, a pilot room which can comfortably accommodate four people when seated, and a common washroom located on the main deck. There are five single cabins, including the chief engineer’s cabin and two double crew cabins in the lower accommodation deck.

The tug has been outfitted for safe and efficient performance of ship assist and harbor towing. The deck machinery comprises a Karmoy hydraulic hawser winch spooled with 180 m of line on the drum, a pair of independent Karmoy hydraulic windlasses on the bow. A towing hook is provided on aft deck.

Main propulsion for the tug comprises a pair of Wartsila 6L20 diesel engines, each rated 1200 bkW at 1000 rpm, and driving a Rolls Royce US 155P14 CP Z-drive unit with Ø1800 propeller.

The electrical plant consists of three identical Cummins diesel gen-sets, each with a power output of 150 ekW.

Ship-handling fenders at the bow consist of one tier of 700 OD x 350 ID cylindrical fender, one tier of 600 OD x 300 ID cylindrical fender at the forecastle deck level and M 600 x 400 W-block fenders below main deck level. There is one tier of 500 OD x 250 ID cylindrical fender at stern and 400 x 400 D-fender along the sheer lines of main deck and forecastle deck. Additional fendering in the form of tires are arranged along bow, stern and deck sheer.

