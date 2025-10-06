DEEP Expands U.S. Operations with its First Subsea Human Habitat in Florida

[By: DEEP]

DEEP, a pioneering ocean engineering and technology company, today announced a major expansion of its operations in the United States, including a $100 million investment in a permanent engineering and development hub in Florida and a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Houston, Texas. At the center of this expansion is Project Vanguard, the first crewed subsea human habitat of its kind to be constructed in four decades.

“Project Vanguard is a foundational step toward enabling a permanent human presence under the sea,” said Norman Smith, Chief Technology Officer at DEEP. “We’re not here to build just one habitat. We’re building an entire ecosystem for subsea habitation. Vanguard is just the beginning.”

Vanguard build in Florida

Construction of Vanguard is underway in Florida, underscoring the state’s role as the hub of DEEP’s subsea innovation. Designed for four-crew, medium-duration missions of a week or more, the habitat will support specialist projects such as scientific research and environmental monitoring, technical diving and spaceflight training, and coral reef restoration.

Vanguard will also become the first underwater habitat to be classed by DNV, a leading international certification and classification provider for underwater technology, setting new global standards in subsea safety.

“Florida is not just the build site for Vanguard, it’s becoming the beating heart of our engineering and testing efforts,” said Kristen Tertoole, COO at DEEP.

Strategic U.S. partnerships

As part of the Vanguard build program, DEEP has awarded a multimillion-dollar contract to Triton Submarines, the Florida-based manufacturer of advanced submersibles. Triton will provide critical engineering services, leveraging its expertise in pressure vessel design, certification, and underwater systems integration.

“We’re thrilled to partner with DEEP on Project Vanguard,” said Patrick Lahey, CEO and Co- Founder of Triton Submarines. “Our teams share a passion for precision engineering and a vision for the future of human-ocean interaction. This collaboration represents a new era in subsea technology.”

DEEP has also engaged Bastion Technologies, with its expertise in aerospace and subsea engineering, and Unique Group, a global leader in diving and marine services, to further strengthen the Vanguard project team with world-class technical capabilities. DEEP Manufacturing Limited

In addition to its Florida expansion, DEEP is broadening its U.S. manufacturing presence with the launch of a state-of-the-art facility in Houston, Texas. Here, Wire Arc Additive Manufacturing will be used to print high quality, large-scale metal components for global customers across the maritime, offshore, and aviation industries. This new site will enhance DEEP Manufacturing’s capabilities alongside its established operations in the UK and underscores DEEP’s commitment to strengthening the U.S. industrial ecosystem while driving innovation across multiple sectors.

