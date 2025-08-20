DarkSky International Launches New Port Marine Terminal Lighting Program

[By: DarkSky International]

DarkSky International, the leading global authority on light pollution, has launched a groundbreaking new certification program to bring responsible lighting to industrial-scale ports. The DarkSky Approved Port Marine Terminal Lighting Program is designed to significantly reduce light pollution, safeguarding sensitive coastal ecosystems and nearby communities, while enhancing safe and efficient working conditions.

A model for sustainable industrial-scale lighting

Initiated in 2023 in partnership with Port Tampa Bay, this pioneering project aims to transform Berths 301 and 218, active material handling terminals, into a model for responsible industrial lighting—while protecting sensitive wetlands and an adjacent nature preserve. Through this collaboration, the port engineering team selected state-of-the-art LED fixtures with advanced optical controls, dimming capabilities, and shielding to reduce glare and minimize light trespass beyond the port property—virtually eliminating uplight spilling into the night sky and helping protect critical marine and coastal habitats. These improvements were achieved while still meeting OSHA-required light levels and maintaining uniformity.

A trusted third-party certification

DarkSky Approved Port Marine Terminal Lighting is the latest addition to the DarkSky Approved programs suite, a trusted, third-party validation program that recognizes lighting products and projects that protect the night. Grounded in DarkSky’s Five Principles for Responsible Outdoor Lighting, developed in partnership with the Illuminating Engineering Society (IES), this DarkSky program represents a significant leap in applying these principles to large-scale industrial environments.

“The program marks a pivotal shift in how we approach lighting at an industrial level,” said Ruskin Hartley, CEO of DarkSky International. “Our partnership with Port Tampa Bay shows that dark sky quality and community-friendly lighting can be effectively scaled, reducing light pollution while maintaining and even improving operational efficiency and working conditions. It’s a win not only for Port Tampa Bay, but the community and nighttime environment as well.”

Why It Matters

More than 22% of the world’s coastal waters are exposed to artificial light at night, disrupting marine ecosystems, including wetlands and beaches critical for birds, pinnipeds, and nesting sea turtles, as well as habitats for fish and coral. Port terminals are often intensely illuminated, with glare and light trespass spilling into nearby communities and fragile environments. With the majority of the world’s population living along coastlines and global trade continuing to grow, balancing development with environmentally responsible lighting has never been more urgent.

The new certification fills a critical gap, guiding ports in transitioning to LED lighting with proper optical control, shielding, and dimming systems. These solutions ensure light is used only where and when it’s needed, while virtually eliminating unnecessary spill into surrounding areas.

Leading by Example

“Port Tampa Bay believes nature and industry can coexist,” said Paul Anderson, Port Tampa Bay President & CEO. “Our partnership with DarkSky illustrates our ongoing commitment to environmental stewardship. We’re proud to help pioneer this important program and guide the maritime industry toward more sustainable practices.”

Throughout 2024, DarkSky and Port Tampa Bay engaged lighting designers, marine infrastructure experts, and environmental advocates to ensure the program meets both operational needs and ecological goals. The resulting guidelines are now available for adoption by other ports and marine facilities worldwide.