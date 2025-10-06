Fisherman Killed in Capsizing at Harbor Entrance in Hanstholm

A fisherman lost his life in a tragic grounding at the small Danish port of Hanstholm last night, according to local media accounts.

The fishing vessel Flipper was under way Sunday on a routine trip when the crew noticed issues with their steering gear, West Jutland's police department told Nordjyske. In foul weather and high waves, the crew returned to port at Hanstholm, a tiny port on the exposed northwestern tip of Jutland. While attempting to enter the harbor, they allided with the northeastern breakwater. The boat began to flood just yards away from safety, and in waves of up to 25 feet, it capsized.

The weather was so rough that the local rescue station was unable to launch its lifeboat, according to Maritime Danmark. Instead, the rescue crew rushed to the pier to attempt to help from shore, while a Danish Navy helicopter aircrew attempted to effect a rescue.

Three fishermen made it to shore alive and uninjured; the fourth man, aged 55, did not survive. He passed away soon after he was retrieved from the water, officials told DR. In addition, two shoreside rescuers needed hospital treatment for minor injuries, Maritime Danmark reported.

The Danish Maritime Authority will be investigating the cause of the casualty.

Top image: Fishing vessels in the harbor at Hanstholm (file image courtesy Erik Christensen / CC BY SA 3.0)