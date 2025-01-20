Daphne Technology & Williams Secure Grant for Emission Reduction Technology

[By: Daphne Technology]

Daphne Technology, in partnership with Williams, is pleased to announce the award of a grant worth nearly $6M from the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Methane Emissions Reduction Program (MERP). This project, titled the "Daphne and Williams Methane Slip Abatement Plasma-Catalyst Scale-Up", highlights the critical role of innovative technologies in reducing methane emissions.

As part of this collaboration, Daphne Technology and Williams will leverage their combined expertise to advance methane abatement technologies that align with MERP's goals. The MERP program addresses methane emissions across various sources in the oil and gas sector, with Daphne Technology’s contribution focusing specifically on reducing methane slip—methane emissions in the exhaust of natural gas engines, commonly known as 'slip'—through its SlipPure™ technology.

Daphne Technology will deploy SlipPure™, its advanced plasma-catalytic system, on four engines within Williams' U.S. operations. Williams will facilitate this initiative by installing and operating the SlipPure™ systems, providing access to their natural gas engines and ensuring technology is tested under diverse environmental and operational conditions. The project’s comprehensive testing will evaluate the technology’s performance, adaptability, and economic feasibility while addressing a significant challenge in the energy sector – methane emissions.

By implementing SlipPure™ to reduce methane emissions from natural gas engines, the initiative aims to offer a solution adaptable to one of the energy sector's most critical challenges.

"We look forward to working with Williams in deploying our SlipPure™ technology across their assets," said Jamie Brick, Managing Director North America at Daphne Technology. "Collaborating with an industrial leader like Williams" allows us to advance impactful solutions that reduce methane emissions while driving meaningful progress in combating climate change. This collaboration underscores the importance of united efforts in addressing one of the most critical climate challenges.”

“As natural gas demand continues to grow, we are excited to work hand-in-hand with Daphne on this decarbonisation initiative and are optimistic that the results of the pilot phase will lead to widespread adoption,” said Vice President of Williams New Energy Ventures, Jaclyn Presnal. “By embracing innovative technology and pragmatic solutions to reduce emissions, we are raising the bar for our industry and helping achieve climate goals for ourselves and our customers.”

Daphne Technology and Williams are committed to advancing environmental responsibility and operational efficiency in the energy industry. This project represents a significant step toward addressing methane emissions, enabling industry players to meet regulatory requirements while driving impactful environmental change.