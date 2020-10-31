Danny Lange and Eric Aboussouan Join ZeroNorth’s Board of Directors

Danny Lange, Senior Vice President of Artificial Intelligence at Unity and Eric Aboussouan, Director of Strategy and Digitalisation at Cargill Ocean Transportation By The Maritime Executive 10-30-2020 05:13:14

Danny Lange and Eric Aboussouan are the newest members to join the company’s Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Lange is Senior Vice President of Artificial Intelligence at Unity, the software development company behind the world’s leading platform for creating and operating interactive real-time 3D content. Prior to this, Lange held senior leadership positions at Uber and Amazon, focusing on machine learning and bringing intelligent solutions to the companies’ services. He also served in executive posts at Microsoft, leading initiatives in the field of Big Data and Machine Learning.

Aboussouan is Director of Strategy and Digitalisation at Cargill Ocean Transportation, playing a key role in the company’s efforts to support the decarbonisation of shipping. Aboussouan has almost two decades of experience within shipping. At Cargill, he held a range of senior leadership positions, including Global Lead of Commodity Market Research and Managing Director of the company’s Asia-Pacific business.

“Danny and Eric are accomplished leaders and combined they bring a profound understanding of the shipping industry and the fast-moving tech world. We are confident that they will add great value to ZeroNorth as the company increases its customer base and enhances its service offerings in the coming years, profiting both the company and the climate,” said Christian M. Ingerslev, Chairman of ZeroNorth and Chief Executive Officer of Maersk Tankers.

Lange holds a Ph.D. in Computer Science from the Technical University of Denmark.

Aboussouan holds a BA in economics and finance from the University of Geneva, where he regularly lectures on macro-economics and strategy.

The appointment of Lange and Aboussouan expands the ZeroNorth Board to five directors: Chairman, Christian M. Ingerslev (CEO, Maersk Tankers), Robert Uggla (CEO, A.P. Moller Holding), Ibrahim Gokcen (former CTO, Schneider Digital), Danny Lange (SVP, Unity) and Eric Aboussouan (Director of Strategy and Digitalisation, Cargill).

The appointments come at a time where the transaction with Cargill has been closed following the receipt of relevant merger clearance, making Cargill a large-scale customer and investor in ZeroNorth.

