Daniel Garden Steps Into Position as New CEO of Maritime Montering Group

From left, Terje Nera?s (former CEO), Steffen Birkeland (Business Develoment Manager), Daniel Garden (CEO) and Odd Birkeland (President) pictured at the Maritime Montering stand at Nor-shipping in June 2023

[By: Maritime Montering

Garden officially takes over his new role at the Norwegian maritime accommodation and interiors specialist as of today.

“We are delighted that Daniel has joined our very capable team. He has the experience and energy we need to enter an exciting new chapter of development offering next-generation accommodation solutions that will ensure a memorable experience at sea for customers,” said Steffen Birkeland, Business Development Manager and one of the owners of Maritime Montering.

“This is a huge opportunity and I am raring to go. Maritime Montering’s values – responsible production, sustainable accommodation and delivering excellence over the long haul – are truly inspiring and I will strive to put them into action every day as I get to know the team and our customers better over the next weeks and months. As a quality brand we have a first-class portfolio rooted in our Nordic heritage, with a lot to offer both at home and globally,” said Garden.

Maritime Montering was Garden’s first customer when he joined the maritime industry in 2004, so he says he is coming full circle. “At the time they had a furniture factory in Molde here in Norway and another in Stettin in Poland. Other companies later added to the group brought in Romania and Turkey. We even shipped goods to their operations in India. I’ve known Odd and Steffen and quite a few of the dedicated team at Maritime Montering ever since,” he added.

Educated as an economist at BI Norwegian Business School and the University of Bergen, Garden spent a couple of years in banking before venturing into the furniture and maritime sectors, first at DLH Group in Copenhagen then at French materials manufacturer Saint-Gobain, latterly as head of their maritime division.

He departed his current position as CEO of the GCE Blue Maritime cluster in Ålesund on 31 August. “I’ve had an amazing time at GCE Blue Maritime helping to implement a new strategy, participating in innovative projects and events, forging strong links with member companies and hosting delegations from abroad. I’ve learnt loads and met hundreds of dedicated and enthusiastic maritime professionals, just like the guys at Maritime Montering,” he said.

Outgoing Maritime Montering CEO Terje Nerås is leaving to pursue new opportunities overseas, having led the company for the past six years. “I’ve also known Terje for a long time and am honoured to be succeeding him,” Garden said.

