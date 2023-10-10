Danica Announces Philippines Crew Supply

Henrik Jensen, CEO, Danica Crewing Specialists

[By: Danica Crewing Specialists]

Danica Crewing Specialists is delighted to announce it has added Filipino seafarers to its expanding global crew supply portfolio. The company now has an office location in Manila, Philippines giving access to a large number of well-qualified Filipino seafarers.



The Philippines is well-known as a key seafaring hub, offering a large pool of officers and ratings. Through the new office in Manila, joining its presence in Ukraine, Cyprus, Hamburg, Georgia, the EU, and India, Danica now offers one-stop-shop crew management and crew agency services in all key seafaring hubs in the world.



The office in Manila will work to the same high standards as all the other established Danica offices and enables Danica clients to benefit from having one dedicated point-of-contact linking them to the world’s largest crew pool both for ratings and officers.



Danica CEO Henrik Jensen commented: “Crew shortages are beginning to impact the international shipping industry and some sectors experience difficulties in recruiting top talent. Danica is well positioned to overcome this situation thanks to our widespread network of offices, all working to the same high standards, which enables us to always fill vacancies without compromising on competencies – and while still being cost-effective.”



The office in the Philippines is manned with very experienced local staff led by Dimitris Liolios who hails from Greece/Australia and has extensive experience in the Filipino crewing market.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.